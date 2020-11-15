🔎 Lake Geneva – definition and explanations

introduction

Lake Geneva

Lake type: Glacier of natural origin
Area: 581.3 km²
Length: 73 km
Width: 14 km
Height: 372 m
Maximum depth: 310 m
Average depth: 154.4 m
Volume: 89 km³

Hydrography:
Watershed: 7,395 km²
Supply: Rhône, Morge, Dranse, Foron, Serine, Aubonne, Morges, Venoge, Veveyse, Cold Water
Emissary: The Rhône
Retention time: approximately 12 years
Main Islands: Island von Peilz, Castle of Chillon, Salagnon Island, Harpe Island, Rousseau Island

Lake Geneva (also called Lake Geneva in some regions) is a large lake of Ice Age origin between Switzerland and France. His name, probably of Celtic origin, came to us from the Latin Lacus Lemanus.

The lake is crescent-shaped (or comma-shaped); The north bank (the north is a cardinal point opposite the south.) And both ends are Swiss, the south bank (the south is a cardinal point opposite the north.) Is French. The border (A border is an imaginary line that separates two areas, especially two sovereign states. The role that a border plays can vary greatly depending on the region and time. Between …) runs in the middle of the lake.

Lake Geneva is traversed from east to west (The west is a cardinal point opposite the east. This is the direction in which the sun sets at the equinox and sets it (or ponants).) Rhône. Its origin has several origins: the tectonic folding (tectonics (from the Greek “τ? Κτων” or “tekt? N” means builder, carpenter) is the study of geological structures …) for the part of the Great Lake and the effect of the glacier (A glacier is a more or less extensive mass of ice that is formed by the deposition of accumulated layers of snow. Under its own weight, the snow crushes the air it contains …) from Rhône for the Petit-Lac (between Yvoire and Geneva). It was formed during the retreat of the Rhône Glacier after the last Ice Age almost 15,000 years ago.

Overview map of Lake Geneva

characteristics

Length in the axis: 72.8 km Maximum width: 13.8 km Area: 582.4 km², 348.4 km² in Switzerland and 234 km² in France Height: 372 m Maximum depth: 309.7 m, rating plus 62 , 3 m between Lausanne and Évian total volume (total is without exception the quality of the complete. From an accounting point of view, a total is the result of an addition, ie a total example: “total debt”. …) water: 89 billion m³ temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In life …) Minimum water: 4 ° C.

Weather

Although located on the edge of the Alps, Lake Geneva, by mass (the term mass refers to two quantities bound to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other the body’s contribution to the force of …) the water that it contains, created around (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) 31 bird species that either belong to the genus Accipiter, or form the 5 …) of which a microclimate. Especially in Montreux and its immediate surroundings, where you can see palm trees, agaves and other exotic plants. In winter (Winter is one of the four seasons of the temperate zones.) The lake restores heat. (In everyday language, the words warmth and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: What heat!) Is stored in summer and softens the harsh mountain winter. In summer it refreshes everything (the whole, understood as the whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Its periphery.

In winter, however, when certain climatic conditions are met – air (air is the gas mixture that makes up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the drop in air pressure. Air with altitude, it is …) dry and cold (it is cold opposite feeling of hot, associated with low temperatures.) and stagnates in the upper and middle atmosphere (the word atmosphere can have several meanings 🙂 – the humidity (humidity is the presence of water or water vapor in the air or in a warmer substance ( Laundry, bread, chemicals, etc.) that rises from the water of the lake stagnates and turns into dense fog (fog is the meteorological phenomenon consisting of an accumulation of fine droplets or fine ice crystals, accompanied by …), the accumulates over two or three hundred meters high and can stagnate 100 meters above the ground for two to three weeks. This sea (The term sea covers several realities ab.) Cloud (A cloud is a large amount of water droplets (or ice crystals) that float in the atmosphere. The appearance of a cloud …) Increasingly floods the Geneva lake basin and penetrates the adjacent valleys up to a height of 800 to 1000 m.