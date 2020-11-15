International

Austrian Chancellor Kurz wants corona mass tests

Vienna (dpa) – The Austrian government wants to carry out corona mass tests at least on part of the population. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced this in an interview with ORF on Sunday.

The model is Slovakia, which has tested much of its 5.5 million people over two weekends and quarantined tens of thousands of people infected with corona. “This is an absolute success story and we have decided to take a similar step here in Austria,” said Kurz. The government wants to brief on the exact plans later this week.

“On the one hand, we will use these mass tests in certain groups, for example with professors, but also with other groups, so that we can unlock again as safely as possible on December 7,” Kurz said. . According to the current schedule, the three-week lockdown with exit rules and the closure of shops and schools, which the government announced on Saturday, will end on December 6. “Second, we are preparing to use this instrument again before Christmas,” Kurz said. Rapid tests are now available in the market in millions of units.

