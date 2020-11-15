Eleies 2020: the e-Ttulo app records instability in the first hours of voting

The e-Título application was launched in 2017, but in this election its use was encouraged and, for voters who have performed biometric re-registration, it is possible to use it to replace the paper document.

However, what we can observe today (15), the day of the municipal elections across the country, is that the application faces instabilities in the first hours of use. According to the Down Detector website, which monitors failures in electronic and web services, there is a spike in complaints with the e-Título, which recorded 384 notifications as of 8:35 a.m.

Of these notifications, 72% are reported as a website, which should be the app’s own interface, while 27% are related to login.

It should be noted that the voting period started at 7 a.m. (Brasília time) and, until 10 a.m., is preferably used for the care of the elderly, aimed at creating a safe environment for groups to risk due to the pandemic, but this is not exclusive. The electronic title can also be used to justify your vote, if you are outside the electoral municipality, and the application performs the georeferencing check.





I have been trying for 20 minutes to justify my absence in the electronic title and only this error message appears. # Eleicoes2020 pic.twitter.com/1edv8m2kS6

– Bonna (@pedro_bonna) November 15, 2020

Thank you e-title. They will make me go to a session to justify pic.twitter.com/aMFiXUwTaq

– 🇦🇹 Trago, Amor e Paixão🍷 (@tragoamorepaixa) November 15, 2020

Has anyone managed to justify by e-title? Only an error message appears to me pic.twitter.com/NyRLTZCuwW

– Pedro Santos (@pedrosino) November 15, 2020

#eTitulo Me trying to justify my absence and the e-Título does not access my position 😬😡 pic.twitter.com/4F4J0ef8ss

– José Paulo Barbosa (@ JosPauloBarbos6) November 15, 2020

TSE acknowledges the problem and, in a note sent to its channel on WhatsApp, states that it is a momentary instability that occurs due to excess access, and guides a new connection within minutes. According to the Court, at 8:30 am, 400,000 voters had already justified their absence by using the e-Título.





Available for Android and iOS, the e-Título also brings important information, such as the zone, the polling station and even the exact polling place of the voter. Those who need to justify should keep an eye on the schedule.

