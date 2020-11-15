📰 Regeneration of insulin to the rhythm of the cell clock

Scientists from UNIGE and HUG identify the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.

Image of pancreatic islets with proliferation markers (in red) in the nuclei (in blue) of insulin-producing beta cells (in green). © UNIGE / Dibner



Some parts of our body, such as the skin (The skin is an organ made up of several layers of tissue. Among other things, it plays the role of the protective covering of the body.) Or the liver (The liver is a strange abdominal organ and asymmetrical, in humans in the right Housed in the hypochondrium, it reaches the right subphrenic compartment, the upper part of the epigastric cavity then the hyponcondrium and which …) can regenerate after an illness. Cells that are still functional multiply to make up for losses. For example, over the past thirty years, scientists have studied the potential for beta cell regeneration in the pancreas (The pancreas is an abdominal organ, a gland that is attached to the digestive tract. It’s retroperitoneal, located in front of and above the stomach the kidneys. Its dichotomous functions …), responsible for the production of insulin. Its impairment is largely responsible for the occurrence of diabetes (diabetes has different forms, all of which have in common copious amounts of urine (polyuria). The word “diabetes” …), the possibility of regenerating it is a hope. Treatment.

By studying mice (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name that, for French-speaking people, mainly refers to the common Mus musculus species, also known as domestic animals or from …) diabetics, scientists from the University of Geneva (The University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the canton of Geneva in Switzerland. Founded in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name Academy of Geneva as a seminar …) (UNIGE) and the University Clinics of Geneva (HUG) observed that their regeneration mechanism is through Circadian rhythms – molecular clocks that regulate cellular metabolic functions in a 24-hour cycle (time is a unit of measurement :). In addition, scientists have identified the essential role of a key component of the circadian rhythm, the molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and that represent more …) BMAL1. These results, which can be read in the journal Genes and Development, allow us to look at new perspectives on how to promote beta cell regeneration.

Compensatory proliferation, in which cells actively divide to replace their sisters who disappeared after illness, is a well-known biological mechanism, but it is still poorly resolved. “This applies in particular to beta cells of the pancreas, the regeneration mechanism of which is poorly understood despite decades of research (scientific research mainly refers to all measures taken for the production and development of scientific findings. The metonymic extension denotes scientific research …)”, explains Charna Dibner, head of the circadian endocrinology laboratory of the medical departments (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “what heals”)) science and science practice (art) study of the organization of the human body (anatomy), its normal functioning (physiology),. ..) and physiology (physiology (from the Greek φύσις, Phusis, nature and λόγος, logos, study, science) examines the role, operation and mechanical organization, physical …) cells and metabolism (metabolism is the amount the molecular and energetic T rformations that take place in an i are not interrupted in the cell or in the living organism. It is an orderly process in which …) as well as the Faculty of Diabetes of the Medical Faculty of UNIGE and HUG are involved. “Deciphering this phenomenon, and in particular how it can be promoted, could transform control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for investigation, verification and control.) Therapeutic (therapeutics) (from the Greek therapeuein to cure) is that part of medicine that studies and applies the treatment of diseases.) Of diabetes. ”

A major change between day and night

In order to better understand the connection between the biological clock and the regeneration of beta cells, Charna Dibner’s team did everything (the whole, which is understood as the set of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or universe.) two groups of mice with only 20% beta cells after ablation were observed. The first group was a line of mice that were genetically engineered to be arrhythmic, while the second group, used as a control, had perfectly functioning clocks. “Mice without clocks cannot regenerate their beta cells and have severe diabetes. The beta cells of the second group regenerate and their diabetes is under control in just a few weeks,” explains Volodymyr Petrenko, researcher (A researcher) (researcher) denotes a person who whose job it is to conduct research. It is difficult to clearly define the researcher’s work because the research areas are so diverse and …) at UNIGE and main researcher in this work. By measuring the number (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical number”.) From beta cell divisions over a period of 24 hours, the scientists also found that regeneration is greater at night. when mice are active.

The BMAL1 gene, metronome of cellular activity (The term activity can denote a profession.)

The arrhythmic mice used in the study lack the BMAL1 gene, which codes for the protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule made up of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Speaks of protein if that. ..) of the same name, a transcription factor known for its significant effect on the function of circadian clocks. “Our analyzes show that this gene is essential for the regeneration of beta cells,” adds Volodymyr Petrenko. Thanks to transcription analyzes carried out over a period of 24 hours in collaboration with Bart Vandereycken from the Department of Mathematics (Mathematics is a field of abstract knowledge that was built up with logical considerations about concepts such as numbers). the figures that …) from UNIGE, emphasized the researchers (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, ie are contained in lengths of wave from 380nm (violet) to 780nm (red). Light is …) the fact that the genes are responsible for the regulation (the term regulation refers in its concrete sense to a technical discipline that is scientifically related to the automatic.) of the cell cycle and proliferation were not only overexpressed, but had also acquired the circadian rhythm. “So BMAL1 seems to be the focus of our investigation”, emphasizes Charna Dibner. “However, it is not yet clear whether properly functioning circadian clocks are required for regeneration or whether only BMAL1 is required, the scope of which goes beyond the clocks. We want to find out in the future.”

In this model, scientists also want to investigate the behavior of alpha cells that produce glucagon, the antagonist hormone (a hormone is a chemical messenger that is carried by the circulatory system and acts by binding at some distance from its production site …). Insulin. Arrhythmic mice had very high levels of glucagon in their blood. (Blood is a liquid connective tissue formed by free cell populations, of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals. A human …). Understanding these mechanisms can help trigger beta cell regeneration in humans, a hope for treating people with diabetes.

Pblication:

This research was published in Genes and Development DOI: 10.1101 / gad.343137.120

Contacts:

– Charna Dibner – teacher (teaching (from the Latin “insignis”, remarkable, marked with a mark, excellent) is an educational practice for development …) and research – Department of Medicine – Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism – Faculty Center for Diabetes – Medical UNIGE faculty – Charna.Dibner at unige.ch

– Volodymyr Petrenko – Assistant Professor – Department of Medicine – Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism – Faculty of Diabetes – Faculty of Medicine of UNIGE – Volodymyr.Petrenkoat unige.ch

