Record night for Ramos: two missed penalties

Basel / Madrid (dpa) – Sergio Ramos will probably want to quickly forget his record-breaking night in Basel.

The bearded veteran spoiled his 177th international match with the Spanish national soccer team with two missed penalties, with which he won the European record over Italian Gianluigi Buffon.

Due to Ramos’ mistakes in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland, the Iberians have lost the lead in the Nations League group and must now win against the German side in Seville on Tuesday to advance to the final. “It’s time to restart,” Ramos tweeted.

The angular defensive line quickly left a disappointment at St. Jakob Park. “It’s not our mistakes that make us, but the way we focus on the next goals,” wrote the Real Madrid captain. There have been no accusations from national coach Luis Enrique – on the contrary. “It would be unfair if we now criticize Sergio Ramos. If there had been three or four penalties, then he would have taken them too, ”said the coach, noting that the center-back had previously converted 25 consecutive penalties.

This time, however, Ramos had to face Yann Sommer. Borussia goalkeeper Mönchengladbach saw through the Andalusian and won both duels in the 58th and 80th minutes. “It’s a great feeling that I have two penalties from Ramos. Since we also play against him with Real Madrid in the Champions League with Mönchengladbach, I have already dealt with his penalties, ”Sommer said after the game.

It should have been Sergio Ramos’ night out. The 34-year-old surpassed legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon in the record lists, with just seven games missing in Egyptian world record Ahmed Hassan. Instead, statisticians referred to a different record after the final whistle: For the first time in 100 years, the Spaniards awarded two penalties in a game, as state television RTVE reports.

With the first penalty, Sommer knew where Ramos’ shot would go and fell into the left corner. The second penalty went to the left corner, but it was a missed shot from Panenka. Sommer was even able to catch the ball with his hands, as if someone had thrown a stuffed animal, the newspaper El País wrote. Ramos walked away with a painful expression on his face. He was hardly consoled to have stopped the threatening 0-2 with spectacular action on the goal line in the 55th minute.

After all, the recently substituted Gerard Moreno saved the guests with his 89th-minute goal at least one point after Remo Freuler scored for the Swiss (26th minute). Nevertheless, the Spaniards are now under pressure before the group finals. The 0-1 in Ukraine and the 1: 1 in Switzerland cost Luis Enrique’s side their comfortable starting position. But striker Moreno was not worried: “We continue to rely on ourselves. If we play well, we will succeed against Germany.”