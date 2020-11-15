Quarantine: more than one in five federal police officers affected

Potsdam (dpa) – More than one in five federal police officers were or are in quarantine due to the corona pandemic, according to a media report. 11,890 out of a total of around 51,000 employees are affected, report the newspapers of the media group Funke, referring to the Potsdam-based authority.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 594 federal police officers have contracted Covid-19. Nearly 1,900 employees are currently in quarantine. According to reports, the tests were positive for 261 officials. 54% of cases have a private connection, the rest are business-related.