What is true and what is fiction in “The Crown”? The Netflix series is back

After decades of state ceremonies and pink press animation, the British royal family led by Isabel II has taken on a whole new dimension on screen. The credit goes to “The Crown”, a Netflix series which begins this Sunday, November 15, its fourth season, and which promises, with the arrival of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), and especially Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), to the story.

Since 2016, the series has won over viewers for its quality, but also for its proximity to characters we all know (and a little more, of which the British public is, of course, more informed). But what is reality or fiction? More than that, how do all of these complex storylines and relationships appear on screen?

“The Crown” has built a cult environment around it. In addition to members of the royal family, there are historical figures to emerge who marked the 20th century. Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) are two of the personalities who throughout the series deserve here a complex portrait and planted in reality. The curious thing is that many characters are still alive. And they are also paying attention to the series, starting with the queen herself.

Over the years, a source for the Daily Express near Buckingham Palace has revealed that the Queen loves the show and sees it often. He also had a few complaints. This happened, for example, in the way her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, did not sympathize with his son, Carlos, when he had to adjust to the new reality in a boarding school.

Apparently, the Duke would not have been so cold with his son. While there are books and articles to corroborate this version of a sensitive child living a new life away from their parents, Prince Carlos himself has publicly admitted it was not so traumatic, praising the education he received.

Series creator Peter Morgan has remembered over the years that, even on the basis of real events, “The Crown” remains a fictional series. So it’s only fitting that there are some historical moments that were more important in the real world that are treated more lightly or that go through the series. It happened with the famous Bloody Sunday in 1972, which would later inspire the famous song U2. The Beatles or the Sex Pistols, whose punk anthem “God Save The Queen” swept the country, were contemporaneous with the events of the series and had a devalued cultural weight here. Even the best series isn’t good for everything.

The reverse is also true: scenes that may not have been that important, but that had great significance in the series. Philip, Isabel II’s husband, actually had no problem kneeling in front of his wife. She was the monarch and he was brought up in that environment. In this case, the reality was much simpler and more common than the fiction.

Princess Diana is one of the novelties.

Although inspired by very real facts, “The Crown” does not seek to be a documentary or an exact portrayal. This is why the dynamics of relationships between characters has a greater preponderance than historical facts. In addition to working with consultants, the series also does extensive research work. When we talk about the British Royal Family represented there we are talking about decades and decades of protocols, public ceremonies, scandals, rumors and public statements. It is a gigantic source of information which serves as a basis and which is used with a certain creative freedom.

To the Radio Times, Robert Lacey, a British family historian (and yes, there are historians dedicated solely to this), explained this same dynamic. “What we see is made up and true.” Whoever says so is one of the show’s consultants. For example: the close relationship between Princess Ana and Andrew Parker Bowles, and Carlos and Camilla Parker Bowles, even have their true story. But Carlos biographer Sally Bedell Smith is convinced that these are relationships that have never overlapped in time. Of course, complex love storylines are always a useful ingredient for any recipe that works on screen.

The missing documentary

In some cases, reality can be as interesting or even more interesting than fiction. This is what happens, for example, when the royal family opens its doors to a documentary. In “The Crown” we have the idea that it was some kind of fiasco, exposing them to ridicule. In fact, while there has been a lot of criticism, the documentary even received high praise. And it was a brutal public success.

When it premiered on the BBC and ITV in June 1969, the documentary “Royal Family” was seen by around 30 million viewers in a country of just over 55 million people. The Queen got to see him before she left and didn’t ask for any major changes (the creative margin was, incidentally, one of director Richard Crawston’s requests).

The documentary would even be shown a few more times. The last time anyone saw it, however, was February 6, 1972 on the BBC. Since then, it has become a sort of cult work, hidden and inaccessible, which has never been shown again. The rights to the film belong to Isabel II’s own office, which after that date never allowed its exhibition again. The official reason was that it was “a program of its time and for its time” and, as such, it did not need to be shown again. And the truth is that today there are only reports from those who saw it then. Unauthorized posting would be worth a trial.

The production

While there is always to be admired a certain capacity for improvisation and savings, there are cases where money and careful preparation are synonymous with quality. “The Crown” is truly Netflix’s most expensive bet on a series, which was also a clear sign of the bet the platform was making on the project from an early age. The budget for the first two seasons will have exceeded one hundred million euros.

All of the main actors on “The Crown” had voice coaches to prepare for the role. Emma Corrin, Princess Diana of this fourth season, told Variety that each actor usually has a specific word that serves as a benchmark to work on the accent of the personality they play. In your case, “good” was the word repeated over and over again until it dominated the tone of voice and accent of the People’s Princess.

The work in terms of scenarios is also exhaustive. “The Crown” cannot be shot in historic buildings such as Buckingham Palace or Windsor Palace. But there are solutions, as explained to “Fortune” Martin Childs, responsible for all storylines and production design.

In total, the series used around 400 different scenarios. In some cases, even if you cannot film indoors, there are footage of the locations. In each episode, Martin Childs draws where most of the action will take place. Draw the scene you are interested in from a palace on a blank sheet of paper and gather information about the action taking place with arrows. The exhaustive work gives rise to authentic artistic creations, himself admitting that there are already those who ask him for the designs as an authentic collection.

If by any chance a scene takes place in the private rooms (which no one knows for sure) of one of the members, the team at “The Crown” works with what they call “the informed imagination”. The idea, above all, is that it is believable for the viewer. As the series unfolds over the years, there are often exchanges of actors in the central characters. The fact that the scenarios are repeating themselves may seem insignificant, but it’s a useful way to help the viewer adjust to the new, older face, which will take on some important role afterwards.

This fourth season of “The Crown”, which is now out, focuses on the end of the 70s and in particular the 80s. However, we already know that the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will assume the role of Diana, already more adult at the future fifth and sixth seasons of the series. Fans who are preparing because they will be the last of “The Crown”. Until then, they still have a few more years to appreciate the intricacies and complexities of British power, in this doubly real portrait.

Since you’re here, take a look at some of the footage that will feature in all ten episodes of the new season.