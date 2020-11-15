Saudi Arabia loses interest in German weapons

Berlin (dpa) – After two years of an arms embargo against Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich desert state is losing interest in German-produced weapons.

In an interview with the German news agency, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Dschubair called the export ban imposed by the federal government “bad” and “illogical”. At the same time, however, he stressed: “We don’t need German weapons to operate our army.” Meanwhile, the SPD is pushing for the embargo to be extended at least until the end of the legislature in the fall of next year.

The export ban for Saudi Arabia, which has been in effect since 2018, is limited to December 31. The federal government must therefore quickly decide what action to take. The measure dates back to the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, in which a halt in arms exports to all countries “directly” involved in the war in Yemen was stipulated. The ruling on Saudi Arabia was widely implemented in November 2018 after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the government, at the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul.

For more than five years, the kingdom has led an alliance of Arab states fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The war resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The Saudi leaders justified the intervention of the coalition they led by the fact that the legitimate government in Yemen had requested it. “It seems to me that all the guilt is blamed on the coalition for what A is wrong and B is not right,” Al-Jubair said. The federal government’s justification for the arms embargo is therefore illogical. “We think this is wrong because we believe the war in Yemen is a legitimate war. It is a war we have been forced into. “

However, the minister of state stressed that Saudi Arabia does not want to put Germany under pressure on this issue. “It is a sovereign German decision and we respect it.” Saudi Arabia can buy its weapons in several other countries as well. Stopping arms exports made no difference to his country, Al-Jubair said. “If a particular country prefers not to sell weapons, that’s their choice.”

According to the latest statistics from the Sipri Peace Research Institute, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest importer of arms. Between 2015 and 2019, 12% of all arms imports were made by the regional power in competition with Iran. The US arms industry, which supplied 73 percent of the arms to Saudi Arabia, has particularly benefited.

German armories were also doing good business with the Saudis before the delivery was stopped. In 2017, the authoritarian country with an export volume of 254 million euros was the sixth country to receive German armaments. Even though direct deliveries have now been stopped, components destined for joint products with other countries can still be exported indirectly. In 2019 and 2020, for example, the federal government authorized deliveries of “Eurofighter” and “Tornado” fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

Negotiations within the coalition to extend the arms export ban are already underway. A repeal is out of the question for the SPD. “Without a fundamental turnaround in Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen, it cannot and therefore must not continue to export arms,” ​​said deputy chairman of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Gabriela Heinrich of the dpa. For the SPD parliamentary group, it was clear that the delivery halt should be extended at least until the end of the legislature. “We finally need a realignment of German arms export policy, because arms are not normal economic goods.”