Rolling Stones Keith Richards changes his life, quits drinking and smoking

The missing news in 2020: Keith Richards quit drinking and smoking

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist confessed in an interview that it was hard not to give in to the habits of his forties.

2020 has been a year of virus-driven changes none of us can see, but there are more that result from the time the lockdown has given us pause for thought. This is the case of Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, who, during this phase, realized that he had to stop drinking and smoking for good.

The musician had already reduced the consumption of these substances, but now he has decided to be more radical. However, in an interview with “The Sun”, published this Friday, November 13, he admits that it was difficult not to give in to old habits during the months of quarantine.

“It’s difficult in these conditions, but for now, everything is fine,” the 76-year-old artist told the British publication. Part of the at-risk population, given his age, Keith lived at his home in rural Connecticut, United States, with his wife and daughters.

The musician is worried about contracting the infection because his region was badly affected at the start, but says that since then the situation “has been very well controlled”.

