Global Medical Spa Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Service, End User and Region.

Global Medical Spa Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A medical spa chains the medical expertise and technology with the relaxing experience of a spa. This spa also delivers comprehensive and skincare solutions like nutrition and exercise advice.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An upsurge in the usage of cosmetic treatment and medicines for beauty enhancement in the developed economies across the globe is expected to drive the growth in the global medical spa market. Additionally, technical advancement in skincare devices, an increase in the number of skin-related diseases, a growing aging population, and surge in demand for better medical spa services are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global medical spa market.

On the other hand, the high cost associated with the procedures and lack of skilled professionals is expected to limit the growth in the global medical spa market. Furthermore, rapid growth in the wellness tourism sector is forming potential growth opportunities for new entrants, who offer a unique integration of business areas like hospitality, travel, spa, and fitness.

The facial treatments are expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in awareness among people concerning the enhancement of self-appearance is expected to increase the demand for facial treatments. Additionally, novel facial treatments carried in medical spas like an ultrasonic fountain, nature signature facial, oxygen facial, derma wave, and HydraFacial MD are also boosting the growth of the global medical spa market. An Introduction of the innovative techniques is expected to drive the global medical spa market during the forecast period.

North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global medical spa market followed by the Asia Pacific. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the growing interest in experiential travel and rising affordability of flights and travel options. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global medical spa market. Growing consumer disposable income, especially in emerging countries like China and India and expansion of the tourism sector are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the medical spa market in the region.

Some of the prominent service providers enabling premium pricing for their services is driving the global medical spa market. They are adopting brand positioning strategies for creating an image of the brand with its associated services. Some of the vendors are organizing several wellness programs and treatments for targeting consumers who wish to unwind and relax in a comfortable ambiance. The price for their services at a premium depending on the location, greater facilities, and the augmented usage of technology-based treatments and services. Additionally, the key players are launching innovative advertisement campaigns to reinforce their brand positioning.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global medical spa market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global medical spa market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Medical Spa Market

Global Medical Spa Market, By Service

• Facial Treatment

• Body Shaping & Contouring

• Hair Removal

• Scar Revision

• Tattoo Removal

• Others

Global Medical Spa Market, By End User

• Men

• Women

Global Medical Spa Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Medical Spa Market

• Allure Medspa Biovital Medspa

• Canyon Ranch, Inc.

• Chiva Som

• Chic La Vie

• Kurotel – Longevity Medical Center & Spa

• Clinique La Prairie

• Hyatt Corporation

• Sciton, Inc.

• Lanserhof Lans

• Allure Medspa

• True Skin Care Center

• Serenity Medspa

• Bijoux Medi-Spa

• The Orchard Wellness Resort

• Biovital Medspa

• The DRX Aesthetics

• Sha Wellness Clinic

• S Medical Spa

• Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

• Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa,

• Westchase Medspa.

