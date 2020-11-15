Industries
Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Recovery Point Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Bluelock LLC, AWS, SunGard Availability Services, IBM Corporation, etc.
The latest research report on the “Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market report are: Recovery Point Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Bluelock LLC, AWS, SunGard Availability Services, IBM Corporation
The report covers various aspects of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence.
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market
- Stakeholders in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom and Communication Service Providers, Others
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Application:
BFSI, IT, Government, Healthcare, Others
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market
- Major Developments in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028