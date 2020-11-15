Sci-Tech

Global Family Office Assets Under Management Market Research Report 2020 | UBS Global Family Office Group, Stonehage, HSBC Private Bank, CTC, Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and more

The latest research report on the “Family Office Assets Under Management Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Family Office Assets Under Management market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Family Office Assets Under Management market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Family Office Assets Under Management Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Family Office Assets Under Management market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Family Office Assets Under Management Market report are: UBS Global Family Office Group, Stonehage, HSBC Private Bank, CTC, Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

The report covers various aspects of the Family Office Assets Under Management market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Family Office Assets Under Management Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Financial Planning, Strategy, Governance, Advisory, Others

Family Office Assets Under Management Market Segmentation, By Application:
Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office

Family Office Assets Under Management Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Family Office Assets Under Management Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Family Office Assets Under Management Market
  3. Major Developments in the Family Office Assets Under Management Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Family Office Assets Under Management Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Family Office Assets Under Management Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Family Office Assets Under Management Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Family Office Assets Under Management Market
  8. Family Office Assets Under Management Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Family Office Assets Under Management Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Family Office Assets Under Management Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Family Office Assets Under Management Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

