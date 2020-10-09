Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, Type, End User, and Region.

Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The liquid chromatography system is used in many laboratories for the separation, identification, purification, and quantification of various compounds.

An introduction of some of the technologies in liquid chromatography and high sensitivity and accuracy of high-performance liquid chromatography are expected to boost the liquid chromatography systems market growth. The rise in the adoption of liquid chromatography in pharmaceuticals, laboratories, forensic labs and growth in the government funds and grants for research are some of the prominent factors, which are contributing a significant share in the global liquid chromatography systems market. However, the high cost of the liquid chromatography equipment, lack of skilled professionals and limited sensitivity and specificity of sensors in complex test applications are some of the factors, which are limiting the growth of the market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Problem areas such as band tailing, trace analysis, preparative separation have received considerable attention in recent years, and these problems are approached in a relatively systematic fashion. The development and application of special tricks or techniques like column switching is expected to add the potential of LC and enable the efficient handling of problem samples. An increase in the volume of certain LC testing, mainly in the areas of quality control, process control, and clinical chemistry, has made full automation, which helps to increase the number of developments and the commercial availability of automated peripheral equipment for sampling, sample pretreatment.

By technology, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is used in a diverse range of fields like medicine, food production, chemistry, and environmental science. The HPLC systems increasingly in-demand among the many types of analytical equipment. It supports analysts in the development of innovative pharmaceutical compounds and materials, food safety assertion, and water quality testing for environmental protection. It is gaining prominence in the pharmaceutical industry for the development of drugs by supporting in identifying the required compounds and raw materials. The HPLC system is also used for the formation of the expiration date period during the drug development process and post the approval of drugs. According to the European pharmacopeia, HPLC is used nearly about 15.5% of the formation of the syntheses.

The instruments segment is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global liquid chromatography systems market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in the adoption of HPLC systems and detectors in research laboratories. The segment contains instruments like pumps, detectors, and fraction collectors, which are mainly used for the analysis and purification of synthesized compounds.

Global liquid chromatography systems market, Regional Analysis:

The liquid chromatography systems market in North America was valued at $US XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX during the forecast period (2020-2027). The demand for liquid chromatography systems is increasing because of the high investments made by chromatography key players, mergers and acquisitions, along with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). An increase in requirement for high-performance liquid chromatography systems in the life science, research and development activities and quality of the liquid chromatography systems are propelling growth in the market. The detailed analysis of the North America liquid chromatography systems market, by segment, country-specific shares, news, M&A, segment-specific channel products, product approvals, and recalls of the major American key players have covered in the report.

The report also helps in understanding Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market make the report investor's guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market

Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market, By Technology

• High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

• Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

• Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

• Others

Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market, By Type

• Instruments

• Consumbles

• Others

Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institute

• Hospital

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Liquid Chromatography Systems Market

• Perkinelmer, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Gilson, Inc.

• GL Sciences Inc.

• Quadrex Corporation

• Pall Corporation

• Siemens Industry Inc.

• Phenomenex Inc.

• Novasep Holding S.A.S.

• PAC L.P.

• Waters Corporation

• Apex Chromatography Pvt. Ltd.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Jasco, Inc.

