Völler complains about the Chilean association: “disorder” |

rej November 15, 2020

Leverkusen (AP) – Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler is angry with captain Charles Aránguiz’s injury. Völler accuses the Chilean Football Federation of “waste”.

“Even if the players are in a bad mood, they have to come – and play,” Völler complained in the “Bild am Sonntag”. Aránguiz was invited by the Chileans to play against Uruguay and Colombia a month ago, then returned with Achilles tendon problems. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old also played for Bayer in the Bundesliga at FSV Mainz 05. The midfielder has since been absent from the Rhinelander.

