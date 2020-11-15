Sci-Tech

Impact of Covid-19 on Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020-2028 – Siemens Healthineers, Positron Corporation, Lantheus Holdings, Inc, Eckert & Ziegler, Nordion, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc., etc.

frankvaladez November 15, 2020

The latest research report on the “Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Radiopharmaceuticals market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Radiopharmaceuticals market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Radiopharmaceuticals Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market report are: Siemens Healthineers, Positron Corporation, Lantheus Holdings, Inc, Eckert & Ziegler, Nordion, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc.

The report covers various aspects of the Radiopharmaceuticals market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

***NOTE***

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals market
  • Stakeholders in the Radiopharmaceuticals market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Technetium-99, Gallium-67, Iodine-123, 18F, Rubidium-82, Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation, By Application:
Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neuroendocrinology, Neurology, Nephrology, Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market
  3. Major Developments in the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market
  8. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

