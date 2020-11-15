Sci-Tech
Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Mavenir, ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Affirmed Networks, NEC Corporation, Ericsson AB, and more
The latest research report on the “Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report are: Mavenir, ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Affirmed Networks, NEC Corporation, Ericsson AB
The report covers various aspects of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Cloud, Premise
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation, By Application:
LTE, IoT and M2M, Volte and VoWiFi, BWA, MPN, MVNO
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
