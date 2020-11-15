Business
Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Research Report 2020 | Ficrosoft, 3i Infotech Ltd, EastNets Ltd, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Norkom Technologies Ltd, SAS Institute Inc, and more
The latest research report on the “Anti-money Laundering Solution Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Anti-money Laundering Solution market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Anti-money Laundering Solution market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Anti-money Laundering Solution Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Anti-money Laundering Solution market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Anti-money Laundering Solution Market report are: Ficrosoft, 3i Infotech Ltd, EastNets Ltd, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Norkom Technologies Ltd, SAS Institute Inc
The report covers various aspects of the Anti-money Laundering Solution market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Anti-money Laundering Solution market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Ficrosoft, 3i Infotech Ltd, EastNets Ltd, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Norkom Technologies Ltd, SAS Institute Inc
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Anti-money Laundering Solution market
- Stakeholders in the Anti-money Laundering Solution market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software, Others
Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segmentation, By Application:
Tier 1 Financial Institution, Tier 2 Financial Institution, Tier 3 Financial Institution, Tier 4 Financial Institution
Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Anti-money Laundering Solution Market
- Major Developments in the Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Anti-money Laundering Solution Market
- Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028