Saudi Minister: “We don’t need German weapons”

Berlin (dpa) – Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Dschubair has criticized Germany’s ban on arms exports for his country as “bad” and “illogical”.

In an interview with the German press agency, he also clarified that Saudi Arabia is not dependent on German armaments: “We do not need German weapons to operate our army”.

The federal government will decide in the coming weeks whether the arms embargo that has been in effect in Saudi Arabia since 2018 should be extended beyond December 31. This dates back to the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, in which an arms export ban was foreseen for all countries “directly” involved in the war in Yemen. The ruling on Saudi Arabia was widely implemented in November 2018 after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the government, at the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul.

For more than five years, Saudi Arabia has led an alliance of Arab states fighting against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The war resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The Saudi leaders justified the intervention of the coalition they led by the fact that the legitimate government in Yemen had requested it. “It seems to me that all the guilt is blamed on the coalition for what A is wrong and B is not right,” Al-Jubair said. The federal government’s justification for the arms embargo is therefore also “illogical”. “We think this is wrong because we believe the war in Yemen is a legitimate war. It is a war we have been forced into. “

However, the minister of state stressed that Saudi Arabia does not want to put Germany under pressure on this issue. “It is a sovereign German decision and we respect it.” Saudi Arabia can buy its weapons in several other countries as well. Stopping arms exports made no difference to his country, Al-Jubair said. “If a particular country prefers not to sell weapons, that’s their choice.”

According to the latest statistics from the Sipri Peace Research Institute, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest importer of arms. Between 2015 and 2019, 12% of all arms imports were made by the oil-rich regional powerhouse. The US arms industry, which supplied 73 percent of the arms to Saudi Arabia, has particularly benefited.

German armories were also doing good business with the Saudis before the delivery was stopped. In 2017, the authoritarian country with an export volume of 254 million euros was the sixth country to receive German armaments. Even though drop shipments are now stopped, components for common products can still be exported to other countries. In 2019 and 2020, for example, the federal government authorized deliveries of “Eurofighter” and “Tornado” fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

Negotiations within the coalition to extend the arms export ban are already underway. The SPD has made it clear that repeal is out of the question for them. So now it should just be the exact terms and the new deadline. The Social Democrats want to extend the embargo until the end of the legislature in the fall of 2021.