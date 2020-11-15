New protests in Peru die – ministers resign

Day after day, protests in Peru against the impeachment of the president are increasing. Police used force against protesters, killing people. Then some newly sworn ministers submit their resignations.

Lima (dpa) – In Peru, after at least two deaths during protests against the impeachment of former President Martín Vizcarra, several ministers of the new government have resigned.

According to corresponding media reports, the Home Secretary, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Health resigned from their offices on Sunday evening (local time). The new president Manuel Merino met his cabinet.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in several cities across the South American country in protest for the sixth day in a row. They protested against what they saw as the undemocratic approach taken by Parliament to suppress Vizcarra. In the capital, Lima, police again used tear gas and reportedly also used rubber bullets.

Social security agency EsSalud confirmed overnight that two men, aged 24 and around 25, had been shot dead. There were also wounded. Vizcarra expressed his regret on Twitter, writing: “The country will not allow the deaths of these brave young people to go unpunished.”

The local UN agency and Amnesty International had previously accused the forces of excessive violence against peaceful protesters and journalists during protests over the previous days. The “El Comercio” newspaper reported that police officers fired glass bullets without authorization.

Vizcarra was dismissed from his post by Parliament last Monday for “permanent moral incompetence” with a clear majority of deputies. As governor of the Moquegua region, he is accused of accepting bribes from a construction company in the amount of 2.3 million soles (around 533,000 euros) between 2011 and 2014. The 57-year-old non-party rejects this. Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned in 2018 over corruption allegations.

Conservative parliamentary president Merino took office on Tuesday as head of state and government and formed a new cabinet. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the Andean country.