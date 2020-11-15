🔎 Facebook – definition and explanations

introduction

Founded February 4, 2004 Founder Mark Zuckerberg

Dustin Moskovitz

Chris Hughes

Eduardo Saverin Headquarters Palo Alto, California (USA) Management Mark Zuckerberg (Mark Elliot Zuckerberg (born May 14, 1984 in White Plains, New York)) is a computer scientist, American company director, co-founder and CEO website for social networks …) ( CEO) activity (s) social networks (social networks (as distinct from the concept of social network in sociology) refer to any means used to connect people (physically) as legal entities) between them (it can also be …) Effective 1000 website (A website is a series of websites that are linked to one another and put online under one web address. We also say website after metonymy, le …) www.facebook (Facebook is a social network that was created by Mark Zuckerberg and aims to bring people close or strangers together (since December 2009 …). com number (A number is a symbol used to represent number) of the business USD 1,080 million (2009) Net income 18 0 million USD (2009) change

Facebook is a social network (A social network is a set of social units such as individuals or social organizations connected by links created during social interactions. It is represented by a …) created by Mark Zuckerberg and was intended to bring close or unknown people together. As of December 2009, it has gathered more than 500 million active members around the world, according to the company (A planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or any other star in the universe and has sufficient mass that its gravity keeps it in hydrostatic balance , …), including 17.2 million in France and 2,752,100 in 2008 in Quebec. On July 21, 2010, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had half a billion active users. However, some studies indicate that this number (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”) is greatly overestimated by users. According to Alexa Internet (the Internet is the global computer network that uses the … to make various services such as email, instant messaging and the World Wide Web available to the public) it is the second most visited website in the world (The word world may mean 🙂 (behind google). Facebook was born at Harvard: it was originally the network (a computer network is a set of devices connected to exchange information. Analogous to a network (a network is a “small …”). Closed social status of the students of this University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and transmission (study …) before being made available to other American universities. The verification of the origin of the user was then carried out by checking the electronic address (an electronic address (or even an e-mail address or an e-mail address) is a string of characters used to receive e-mail in a mailbox. letters …) from the student The page is accessible to everyone since September 2006.

On October 2nd, 2008, Facebook announced that it would establish its international headquarters in Dublin, Ireland (for the European, African and Middle Eastern markets). On October 9, 2008, Facebook announced that it would open an office in Paris (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city is built on a loop of the Seine in which Middle of the Paris basin, between …).

The name of the website is inspired by photo albums (Trombinoskop or Facebook in English) in which the photos of all students during the school year are summarized (The school year defines the beginning and the end of lessons, spread over a year) The period of the school year can be from an educational institution to …) and are distributed to the students at the end.

history

Mark Zuckerberg started “The Facebook” at (Addresses are an important term in communication, they allow one entity to address another under a series of entities. To be unique, each address must correspond to a unique address …) thefacebook.com, February 4, 2004. Enrollment was originally restricted to students at Harvard University (Harvard University), or more simply Harvard, is a private American university in Cambridge, Massachusetts ….) and from the first month (The Month (from Latin mensis “month” and earlier in the plural “menstruation”) is an arbitrary period of time.) More than half of Harvard University students were enrolled in the service. Eduardo Saverin (business aspect), Dustin Moskovitz (programmer), Andrew McCollum (graphic designer) and Chris Hughes have joined Zuckerberg to promote the site. In March 2004, Facebook was rolled out to Stanford, Columbia and Yale Universities. That expansion continued with the opening of Facebook to the Ivy League and Boston area schools, and gradually to most universities in Canada and the US. In June 2004, Facebook moved its base to Palo Alto, California.

Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto

The company removed the particle The particle from its name after purchasing the domain name. (In the domain name system, a domain name (NDD in French, or DN for domain name in English) is an Internet domain ID.) Facebook.com in 2005 for $ 200,000. In September 2005, Facebook started a version for high schools that Zuckerberg saw as the next logical step (logic (from the Greek logikê, derived from logos (λόγος)), a term coined by Xenocrates and meaning both reason and language At that time, an invitation was required to join a high school network. Facebook then expanded its membership to include employees from several companies, including Microsoft (Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American multinational. IT Solutions, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, whose annual income reached 44.28 …) and Apple (Apple, Inc. (Apple Computer, Inc. until January 2007; apple means “apple”)) (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational company, too dem …) Inc. Facebook was opened on September 26th, 2006 for all age groups from 13 years with a valid email address. In October 2008, Facebook announced that the site would establish its international headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

In 2009, Facebook improved its microblogging system. According to Le Monde, this novelty is not intended to gain market share from its competitor Twitter (Twitter is a social network and microblogging tool that allows the user to send short messages for free..) Which enjoys good media coverage

On January 21, 2010, an unofficial book was published that traces the history of the birth of Facebook from Harvard University in 2003 through the course of the year (A year is a unit of time that expresses the length of time between two events of an event related to the revolution Earth around the sun.) 2009. The film The Social Network (or Quebec Social Network), which traces the creation of “The Facebook” at Harvard, will be released in North American theaters on October 1, 2010 and October 13, 2010 in French theaters.

On August 8, 2010, Facebook purchased 18 Friendster patents for $ 40 million.