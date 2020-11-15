📰 Do not consume alcohol before the pregnancy?

You are sitting with friends in a restaurant (post-containment scenario). You order a bottle of wine to start the evening off right. One of your friends refuses the glass of wine. You ask her why she doesn’t want it. She tells you that she plans to get pregnant soon, and that a recent study found that alcohol is consumed before pregnancy (pregnancy is the physiological process by which a woman’s living offspring develop in her body). from conception until she can survive outside the mother’s body. A …) would lead to abnormal development of the fetus.



Institute researchers (An institute is a permanent organization established for a specific purpose. Typically, it is a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) National de la Santé is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease or ailment.) In Korea, drinking alcohol two weeks before conception has been shown to cause macrosomia in the fetal (1). This condition in which the fetus is larger than the average (the average is a statistical measurement that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member puts out of …) can be significant during this time Complications cause childbirth (2).

From experiments on mice (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name, which for French-speaking people can mainly refer to the common species Mus musculus, which is known …) the researchers of the study found that the macrosomia observed in the fetus could can be explained by a disturbance of the metabolism (metabolism is the amount of molecular and energy conversions that take place continuously in the cell or in the living organism. It is one of …) carbohydrates of the mother. As in the case of diabetes (diabetes has several forms, all of which have in common abundant urine (polyuria). The word “diabetes” comes from ancient Greek …) pregnancy, alcohol consumption before conception would increase the glucose rate (glucose is one Aldohexose, the main representative of Oses (sugar). Conventionally it is symbolized by Glc. It is directly represented by …) in the blood (blood is a liquid connective tissue made up of) assimilates free cell populations, of which plasma is the basic substance and in most. ..) mothers and insulin would reduce its elimination. This environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological problems, the term environment is currently tending to increase …) highly concentrated in sugar (what is usually called Sugar is referred to, is from 1406 a “sweet flavor substance extracted from sugar cane” (Chrétien de Troyes, Le Chevalier au lion). It is …) would lead the fetus to be overweight (overweight is the condition of a person with a physique, which is seen as slightly larger than normal or average in a …)

And the man in there?

“A paternal consumption of alcohol [avant la fécondation (La fécondation, pour les êtres vivants organisés, est le stade de la reproduction sexuée consistant en une fusion des gamètes mâle et…)] can also influence the development of the embryo (an embryo (from ancient Greek ἔμϐρυον / émbruon) has been a developing organism since the first division of …) “explains Professor Serge McGraw, a specialist in biology (biology, called common is” Bio “the science of the living. In the broadest sense of the science of the living it includes part of the natural sciences and history …) of the embryonic development of the CHU of Sainte-Justine. That is, the development of the fetus would not only depend on the habits of life depend (life is the first name 🙂 of the mother but also of those of the father. Drinking alcohol would decrease the quality of the sperm. They would have an abnormal morphology and would be less motile. This decrease in the quality of the sperm would affect the implantation (the word implantation can have several meanings 🙂 and the development of the embryo (3).

Why Should You Study The Effects Of Alcohol Before Pregnancy?

It’s no surprise that we start researching the effects of alcohol consumption even before pregnancy, says McGraw. “With nearly 40% of pregnancies unplanned and women’s alcohol consumption increasing, fetal alcohol syndrome is more common than you think,” he says. A better understanding of the effects of alcohol would therefore make it possible to raise future parents more appropriately (Futurs is a science fiction collection by Éditions de l’Aurore). Parents, so that they can make informed decisions based on alcohol, have reliable scientific information.

Research on pre-pregnancy alcohol consumption would also shed light on the remaining debates. Some schools of thought believe that small doses of alcohol have no effect on the fetus. “There is no dose that is considered safe. The Government of Canada recommends that you do not consume alcohol if you are pregnant or are thinking of becoming pregnant. This is not because you cannot see any immediate effect on the Fetus that won’t exist in the long run, “explains Serge McGraw. He states that we do not know all of the effects of alcohol and that we do not know all of the factors that can worsen its effects on the development of the fetus.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!