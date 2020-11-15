📰 Hubble captures a cosmic waterfall

The galaxy UGCA 193, seen here by the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sextant. UGCA 193 resembles a waterfall and appears to be harboring a lot of young stars, especially in the lower part of this image, which creates a blue haze and the feeling that the stars are “falling from above”.

Photo credit: ESA / Hubble & NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known by the abbreviation NASA, is the government agency responsible for …), R Tully; Acknowledgments: Gagandeep Anand



Color (color is the subjective perception of one or more frequencies of light waves by the eye with a certain amplitude (s).) Blue in this view (view is the sense that makes it possible to observe the environment through the reception and interpretation of light rays and to analyze.) from UGCA 193 shows that the stars we see are hot, some more than six times hotter than our sun (The sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the solar system. In according to the astronomical classification it is a yellow dwarf star and composed …). Cooler stars appear redder and hotter stars appear bluish to our eyes. Temperature (Temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life it is related to cold and warm sensations that come from …)) Surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical limit and is often …) and the color of a star (A star is a celestial object that emits light in a autonomously, similar to a giant plasma ball like the sun, which is the Earth closest.) Refer to their mass (the term mass refers to two quantities bound to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other …), more massive stars “burn” at higher temperatures resulting in a bluish tinge to their surface.

UGCA 193 is located about 32 million light years away in the constellation (A constellation is a series of stars whose projections onto the heavens are so close that a civilization can connect them by …) the sextant (A sextant is a navigational instrument, which can be used to read the angular height of a star above the horizon (used for …). This galaxy, also known as FGC 998 or LEDA 29086, is a quarterly French magazine devoted to science fiction. With this title she has had two lives and has taken over two other galaxies …) spiral (In mathematics, a spiral is a curve that starts at a central point and then moves further and further away from it as you turn around.) Is part of the NGC 3115 group, a small collection of multiple galaxies of various shapes and colors.

