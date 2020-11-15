DFB team in the best pot of the draw for World Cup qualification |

Leipzig (dpa) – The 3-1 victory over Ukraine has an additional positive effect for national coach Joachim Loew.

Thanks to this success, the national team secured a place in the lottery pot of the top ten European teams in the draw for the qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup on December 7 in Zurich. Even with a loss in Spain on Tuesday, the DFB selection can no longer slide into the second pot.

The position in the world ranking, which will be published by FIFA on November 26, is decisive for the ranking. Before the internationals in November, Germany was 14th overall. the ninth best team in Europe. Switzerland in eleventh place and all other less well placed teams can no longer overtake DFB-Elf.

The ranking is calculated using a complicated equation, through which points are determined based on various variables such as results and the strength of opponents.

The allocation to the first lottery pot is important, as duels with other strong nations such as France, Spain, Portugal or England on the way to Qatar are excluded. Only the ten group winners qualify directly for the World Cup.

The competition of the ten finalists with two group winners not yet qualified of the League of Nations two eliminatory series for the other three of the 13 European starting places. The elimination round will be played from March to November 2021.