Löw combatif: “Do not play on one point in Spain”

Leipzig (AP) – Questions to national coach Joachim Loew during the online press conference after the Nations League national football team 3-1 on Saturday night in Leipzig against Ukraine.

Question: What is your conclusion?

Answer: It was an intense and very interesting game. We knew Ukraine were a team that played great, quick counterattacks despite missing some players. We had dynamic movements up front, especially in the first half. The goals were played very well. We have made some good approaches.

Question: You didn’t want to talk about winning the group before the game. Now one point would suffice in Spain. What would the first place mean for the development of your young team?

Answer: completely ignore the group’s victory. We played a very fast and intense game against Spain in the 1-1 first leg in Stuttgart. We conceded the goal at the last minute. Our goal is to go to Spain and say that we want to win the game and not defend anything. We are not playing on one point in Spain. My maxim when preparing for a game is always to do things in a way that gives you a chance to win.

Question: Leon Goretzka has been in good shape for months. How do you see its evolution?

Answer: It was a great game from Leon Goretzka. He’s been an asset in our game, he’s come in so many ways. He continued to push the ball with great speed and get into midfield and at the top. He led the game and supported the attackers. He was present throughout the match. He also worked well on the defense. Leon is in very, very good shape. You can tell power and strength.

Question: How do you deal with the corona situation as the game approaches after all the circumstances. Does the League of Nations still make sense?

Answer: The League of Nations is not directly linked to Corona. I can understand that people are having different thoughts and concerns right now. But we didn’t feel unsafe in this game as the tests of the rest of the Ukrainian players were negative for two consecutive days. So there was no immediate risk of infection for our players on the pitch. It is a time when a lot of things are happening. You get a lot of negative news. From my perspective as a coach, it was good that we played. At the DFB, we don’t have the option of canceling a match. It is not in our power. We will do whatever we can. We are very disciplined. We hope that there will still be no positive cases with us.

Question: Can you imagine that there is a lot of criticism for playing this game in the current situation? Health authorities and hospitals are very busy, and testing capacity is also becoming scarce.

Answer: In principle, I can understand people’s concerns and thoughts – absolutely. I’m actually the wrong person to talk to. I don’t have this decision-making power, it’s the health department, UEFA, which does. The Bundesliga is also played, in the other leagues as well. We adhere to the guidelines. When the matches are scheduled, we cannot stay at the hotel.

Question: You preferred Robin Koch in the defensive midfield before the defense. How did you see his performance?

Answer: I am very impressed with Robin, you can tell very enthusiastic since he’s been with us. Against the Czech Republic, he achieved an excellent performance as a central defender, an impeccable and clear initiation of the game, clear passes, very strong in duels, very attentive, strong in the head. Today he played in defense to close the passes as Ukraine plays a lot in the middle. He has already played this post. He is a player who quickly adapts to tasks. He is already an integral part of us.

Question: Philipp Max played convincingly on the left for the second time. Can you assume you’ll see him again – like Florian Neuhaus – in 2021?

Answer: You can assume so. Philipp Max convinced us in these two games. He is advancing a lot. He’s a dangerous full-back. I am absolutely satisfied with him. Marcel Halstenberg and Robin Gosens canceled at short notice. He filled this gap that we now have more than satisfactorily.