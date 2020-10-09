Global Equine Healthcare Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Equine Healthcare Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Equine Healthcare refers to the activities and practices aimed at the maintenance of horses. Equine healthcare provides the veterinary services intended for treating horses to enhance their quality of life, develop quality animal food and increase lifespan. The total equine population is directly proportional to the quality of equine healthcare.

The equine healthcare market is a developing field of pharmaceuticals. The global equine healthcare market is driven by the perpetual trends of horse-racing, high occurrence of equine infections, and global animal health development management programs. The rising demand for pet insurance is opening up new avenues for the global equine healthcare market to grow in the future. The participants are attracted by a high return on investment (ROI) which is leading to market growth. As well, investment by several other geographical regions in horse racing is driving the growth of the equine healthcare market. On the other hand, legislation on horse racing will hamper the equine healthcare market throughout the forecast period.

The global equine healthcare market is segmented according to the distribution channel into retail pharmacies & drug stores, and veterinary hospitals & clinics. The veterinary hospitals and clinics’ distribution channels are expected to rise in the upcoming years because of the vast availability of vaccines and drugs.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest share of XX% in the global equine healthcare market during the forecast period. Increasing popularity for horse racing, the high equine adoption rate in households and substantial spending in animal healthcare are the major growth factors. Nearly 7 million Americans are directly involved in the equine industry and above 2 million are horse owners. Europe emerged as the second-largest equine healthcare market thanks to the mounting demand for equine healthcare products in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Growing focus of animal care in the region, affordability and awareness of equine healthcare products in the countries such as China, India, and Australia would boost the equine healthcare market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Equine Healthcare Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Equine Healthcare Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Equine Healthcare Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Equine Healthcare Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Equine Healthcare Market

Global Equine Healthcare Market, By Product Type

• Drugs

o Anti-infectives

o Anti-inflammatory

o Parasiticides

o Others

• Vaccine

o Inactivated

o Live Attenuated

o Recombinant

o Others

• Supplemental Feed additives

o Proteins and amino acids

o Vitamins

o Enzymes

o Minerals

o Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, By Disease Type

• Equine Influenza

• Equine Herpes virus

• Equine Encephalomyelitis

• West Nile Virus

• Equine Rabies

• Potomac Horse Fever

• Tetanus

• Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Equine Healthcare Market

• Affymetrix

• Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health)

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco)

• EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD

• Merck & Co. (Merck Animal Health)

• Sanofi (Merial)

• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Zoetis

