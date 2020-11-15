This is what you have to watch out for at the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 stops in Turkey. For once there is a lot of tension before the race because there could be surprises. Lewis Hamilton can become world champion again even without a win.

Istanbul (AP) – The Turkish Grand Prix promises a lot of spectacle. After the chaotic qualifying, it could also rain in the race on Sunday (11:10 am / RTL and Sky).

It is difficult to predict the route, which is very slippery due to the new asphalt. Nonetheless, the focus is once again on long-term winner Lewis Hamilton.

RECORD TITLE: Lewis Hamilton can become world champion for the seventh time. The British Mercedes driver is sixth in the Grand Prix and can match record champion Michael Schumacher in terms of titles. All he has to do now is stay ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas or score a maximum of seven points less than the Finn. The rest of the peloton were long left behind by the Silver Arrows in the title fight and also won the Design Engineer title for the seventh time in a row. However, Hamilton had major problems with his car for the first time in a long time.

FIRST MAN: Lance Stroll starts from pole position for the first time in his career. “I love my job,” said the 22-year-old Canadian after his coup on Saturday. Can the youngster keep this place at Racing Point? Hard to say because it will be a whole new challenge. Either way, Stroll will get pressure from the first meter. Next to him, Max Verstappen is second at Red Bull – and is hot for his second win of the season.

ATTORNEY: Sebastian Vettel had hoped for more. “It looks like we still have some catching up to do,” said the Ferrari driver. That was only enough for twelfth place in qualifying – after all, the 33-year-old from Heppenheim succeeded again ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, who only finished 14th in the rain. As 14th in the World Cup, Vettel is far behind and would like to improve a bit. With four races left in Ferrari, the new Aston Martin works team will start in 2021.

ASPHALT: The road surface poses a lot of problems for teams and drivers. The asphalt was applied only a few weeks ago and has so far not given the cars enough grip. This is also due to the low temperatures of less than 15 degrees. Organizers sent rental cars to the track on Friday night to improve the situation. If these left rubber abrasion, the rain washed them away on Saturday.