Global Dental Biomaterials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market size was valued at US$ 6.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 11.85 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, End User-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global dental biomaterials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global dental biomaterials market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The center for dental biomaterials focuses on maintaining and restoring oral health for patients through materials science study and interactions. Dental biomaterials contain the natural tissues and biocompatible synthetic materials that are used to restore decayed, damaged or fractured teeth.

Increasing penetration of dental implants, the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in developing countries and rising disposable income in developing countries are the major factors behind the growth of the market.

Strict regulatory and clinical processes and unpackaged purchase of dental biomaterials are the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Shortage of dental professionals is the major challenge to the growth of the market.

The natural biomaterial segment is projected to grow at the high speed during the forecast period owing to technological development in the natural dental biomaterials segment. Due to the technological advancements in the natural dental biomaterials market are highly subjective by the latest developments in the field of nanotechnology, leading to the growth of enhanced dental bone grafts. Also, this segment provides major opportunities to market players due to its low market penetration. The metallic biomaterials segment held the largest share in 2018. So metallic biomaterials segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the upcoming years owing to the growing penetration of dental implants and the wide-ranging applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry.

Orthodontic application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the orthodontic brackets such as self-ligating brackets, the occurrence of a large patient base with malocclusions, and the growing incidence of jaw diseases. These are the main factors driving the progress of this market. The implantology application segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Because of that, the implantology application segment is expected to grow at the fastest speed in the coming years. The growth of the implantology application segment is driven by growing penetration of dental implants globally, high price and volume necessities of titanium used in manufacturing dental implants, increasing the incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising dental tourism in emerging markets, and growing disposable incomes in developing countries.

Dental product manufacturers include dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers. The dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers segment held the major of the dental biomaterials market in 2018. Dental product manufacturers are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing penetration of dental implants and prosthetics, rising adoption of CAD/CAM systems in dental clinics and laboratories, an increasing number of dental practices, and the increasing awareness on oral diseases.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population, growing government expenditure on oral healthcare, higher adoption of the dental biomaterials to production implants and other dental products, and the rising number of dental hospitals and clinics are the key factors boosting the growth of the market. Also, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of dental professionals, increasing incidence of dental diseases, and growing number of tooth repair procedures.

The scope of Global Dental Biomaterials Market

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Type

• Metallic Biomaterials

• Ceramic Biomaterials

• Polymeric Biomaterials

• Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

• Natural Biomaterials

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Application

• Implantology

• Prosthodontics

• Orthodontics

• Others

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by End User

• Dental Product Manufacturers

• Dental Laboratories

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics

• Dental Academies and Research Institutes

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Dental Biomaterials Market

• Straumann Holding AG

• Sirona, Inc.

• 3M Company Geistlich Pharma AG

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply

• Royal DSM

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• Kuraray Co., Ltd.

• Medtronic PLC

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Victrex PLC

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

