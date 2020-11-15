Before corona consultations: little chance of relaxation

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister of the Federal States on Monday, there is no sign of easing the partial lockdown – although a majority of Germans would back it.

What about partial locking?

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier does not yet see significant success in the partial lockdown. “The interim balance also includes the fact that the number of infections is still far too high. Much higher than two weeks ago, ”said the CDU politician from“ Bild am Sonntag ”. “Despite all efforts, no change for the better has yet been made.” He sees little possibility of opening restaurants and cinemas. “We will have to live with considerable precautionary measures and restrictions for at least four to five months.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) also sees no chance to relax. “In my opinion, there is no reason to release due to the high number of infections,” he told the newspaper. Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann has made the relaxation of corona contact restrictions for Christmas dependent on the significantly lower number of infections. “The steps we have taken are aimed at breaking the wave of infections, only when we are successful – and resoundingly – can we talk about how we are hosting Christmas,” said green politician “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday) .

Support comes from the Association of Cities and Towns. “As before, the number of infections is far too high and contact tracing is not possible at all levels. Therefore, there is currently no reason to foresee the relaxation, ”said managing director Gerd Landsberg, of the Funke media group newspapers (online Sunday / print Monday). The closure of gastronomy and culture leads in particular to a significant reduction in contacts. “One thing is already certain: there will be no Christmas like in 2019 this year,” Landsberg said.

In a survey, however, a majority of people in Germany were in favor of reopening restaurants and cultural institutions in December. In a representative poll by opinion research institute Kantar for “Bild am Sonntag,” 78% of those polled said restaurants should reopen in December. 68% would welcome the opening of cultural institutions.

The situation with intensive care beds

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) demands that all postponable medical interventions in hospitals be canceled in corona hotspots. “It is high time to take the clinics out of regular operation so that we can fully focus on the intensive care units – and not just on Covid-19 patients, but on all critically ill patients,” said the president of DIVI, Uwe Janssens from “Bild am Dimanche.” For this, however, as in spring, clinics are dependent on allowances from the policy.

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has warned of an imminent overload of German hospitals. “If things continue as they are now we will have to contend with huge staffing issues and worst of all the lack of beds,” he said of “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday). “So – this is my prognosis – we will have to talk more about additional restrictions than easing,” he stressed.

Corona Strategy

SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach once again criticized the Robert Koch Institute’s (RKI) strategy in the corona pandemic. “I am convinced that the current route is ineffective. We waste a lot of time following up on individual contacts, ”he told newspapers from media group Funke (online Sunday / Monday print). “These are reached too late – having already infected many others. Conversely, people who have not been infected at all are also contacted. “The epidemiologist demanded that focus be placed on isolating the super-spreading events. Lauterbach also called for the quarantine to be shortened from 14 to 10 days.

Continue to develop the Corona warning application

Several politicians have spoken out in favor of changes to the Corona warning app. The application had to be supplemented by numerous functions and, above all, by improved contact tracing, demanded Kretschmann. “For example, we need a recording function for restaurants and events, so you can also stop the paper mess,” he told “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday). In addition, among other things, an increase in the transmission rate of positive tests, more frequent comparison of data and a contact log are required.

The managing director of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, also spoke in favor of further development. “Every user should have the ability to know when and where they have had contact with infected people through appropriate releases,” he told the Funke media group newspapers (online Sunday / Monday in print).

SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has demanded that contact warning become the rule. “There is no way the warning should be activated after positive test results,” he told Funke Newspapers. In his opinion, users of the app should also be informed of the exact time when a risky encounter took place. “We are running out of time. These functions are urgently needed.”

School lessons in restaurants?

Federal Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier has offered school lessons in closed restaurants and hotels in order to better respect the distance rules. “In classrooms it is often difficult to keep a sufficient distance,” said CDU politician from “Bild am Sonntag”. “I would appreciate it if classes were held in community centers, cultural centers or in unused rooms of restaurants and hotels, for example.”

Kiel educational researcher and psychologist Olaf Köller has advocated digital teaching to older students at least at home. Distance education programs should be in place for the long term until the end of March and not just until Christmas, said Köller, who has contributed to several statements from the National Academy of Sciences, Leopoldina, on the corona pandemic.