Global Cold Laser Therapy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Application, End-user and Region.

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during a forecast period.

Product Definitions

Cold laser is a sterile, painless, drug-free modality, non-invasive that is used for a variety of conditions, containing acute and chronic pain. During a laser treatment, the light will penetrate the skin and is absorbed by a particular receptor within the mitochondria. Receptor stimulation with light promotes energy production, biochemical reactions, protein and growth factor synthesis, cell growth and proliferation and enhanced blood and oxygen flow. Raised blood flow decreases inflammation that can cause pain. Cold laser therapy also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) reduces pain, improves wound healing, regenerates nerves and relieves muscle tension. The cold laser therapy offers all these advances over pharmaceuticals and the related side effects. Cold laser therapy also recognized by the name photobiomodulation and phototherapy uses light energy from light-emitting diode or lasers to elicit biological or cellular responses in the body.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Research report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the cold laser therapy market.

Rising Prevalence of chronic diseases drives the market growth.

Cold laser therapy has developed a lot of applications in the field of healthcare. Cold laser therapy has already proved its efficiency in chronic back pain, tendon strains, cold sores, burns, and strokes; it is used commonly in many clinics. Besides, the growing occurrence rate of cancer has also made cold laser therapy a novel treatment option in the field of clinical research. The growth of the cold laser therapy market is compelled by the upsurge in the incidence of eye disorders of the aged population and the increase in the number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments.

Moreover, upsurge in the number of cosmetic & non-invasive surgeries and a rise in the significance of aesthetics laser techniques are the main factors that thrust the global medical laser market. Lasers are therapeutic systems that are one of the main features of photomedicine. These are low-intensity laser devices used to treat many illnesses like wrinkles, acne and pain management. Cold laser therapy technology can be useful on several body parts like directly over the spinal vertebrae and orthopedic stimulators that have been surgically implanted. An upsurge in the incidence of orthopedic diseases, growing demand for novel laser technologies, and inclination of patients toward non-invasive surgical treatments are the main factors projected to propel the global cold laser therapy market.

However, strict safety regulations and high frequency of failure of laser-based surgical procedures hamper the market growth.

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market Segment analysis

Based on the Application, the Orthopaedics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Cold laser therapy is popular in orthopaedics. A worrying rate of musculoskeletal pain owing to rheumatoid arthritis and muscle strain has generated a demand for cold laser devices. Novel technologies like excellent pulsed laser and pulsed red light are gaining fame in technologically sound devices. Therefore, a synergetic effect of these technologies is found to fuel clinical numbers. Corporations are growing research in bio-stimulation to efficiently transform laser light into cellular energy by enhanced ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) synthesis.

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. North America cold laser therapy market leads with the number of research undertakings and several market players introducing technological advance slightly invasive therapies. Erchonia Corporation’s ZERONA is a recently developed non-invasive body-sculpting process that permits a patient to carry on regular activities excluding surgery pain and wounds.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region as cold laser therapy is until now to be explored in this region. There are several research activities and newer discoveries about the advantages of light therapy. In Australia, around four million people suffer from debilitating chronic pain. Recent clinical trials in the country have established the advantages of using Cold Laser Therapy for the same.

Scope of the Global Cold Laser Therapy Market

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market, By Product

• Instruments

• Accessories

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market, By Application

• Orthopaedics

• Dermatology

• Dentistry

• Neurology

• Laser Acupuncture

• Others

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Home Care

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Cold Laser Therapy Market

• THOR Photomedicine Ltd.

• Erchonia Corporation

• Theralase Technologies, Inc.

• BioLight Technologies LLC

• Apira Science

• Meditech International, Inc.

• DJO Global, Inc.

• BTL

• Good Energies

• Irradia

