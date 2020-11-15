‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will have a returning protagonist next season

New Season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has a Comeback Fans Will Love

The Portugal debut is scheduled for Wednesday November 18 on Fox Life. The pandemic is part of the story.

Dedicated to healthcare professionals.

ABC’s medical drama series “Anatomy of Gray” is back for its 17th season, which pays homage to medical professionals fighting Covid-19, but we already knew that. The big news is the return of an original former star of the series. And if you want to be surprised, your best bet would be to stop reading this article here.

Here’s the surprise: Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), husband of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who died at the end of season 11, will reappear. Don’t think it’s something supernatural. It follows a dream and will return in the episode titled “My Happy Ending”. It’s a dream for Gray but also for the fans, who will be able to kill the nostalgia.

After the American debut on Thursday, November 12, producer Krista Vernoff explained on Twitter how Dempsey’s comeback was done in the utmost secrecy to avoid spoilers. “Most of the actors didn’t know. Some writers didn’t know. Most of the good people in the studio and the network didn’t know that. It’s so much fun to see how it all unfolds ”.

Here, the new season debuts on Fox Life this Wednesday, November 18. The reunion with the fans is scheduled for 10:20 pm, and at this point it is not yet known whether the series, exhibited since 2005, will continue for much longer.

