Good cards before the final in Spain

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw is still only marginally interested in the good chances of winning the group in the Nations League. The prospect of a victory at the end of the year in Spain encourages the national coach.

After taking the lead with a 3-1 (2-1) victory over Ukraine, the 60-year-old announced he would not touch his former rivals in the final in Seville on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to go to Spain and say that we want to win the game and not defend anything. We are not playing on a single point in Spain, ”Löw said after the national football team’s first home victory in the Nations League against the Ukrainians particularly affected by the corona pandemic in Leipzig on Saturday evening. The double goal of the Leipzig returnee Timo Werner and the first DFB goal of Leroy Sané after his cruciate ligament rupture confirmed Löw in his challenging journey of renewal towards the 2021 European Championship.

A draw in Andalusia would be enough for group victory and participation in the Nations League final tournament in October 2021. But Löw was clear: “My maxim in preparation for a match is to always approach things in a way that have a chance of victory. ” With success, he would also erase one of the rare white spots on his vita. Spain are the only major footballing nation that Löw has yet to win a competitive game against in a good 14 years as a national coach.

But more important for Löw: a victory in Sevilla closed the last three-pack week of the Corona year after the successes against the Czech Republic (1-0) and against Ukraine and, after much criticism of the DFB appearances -Elf, the long awaited upturn in mood. Make it possible around the year EM. “We are always safer at the back, even though the post saved us. If we work on it it can be very good, ”said Werner, a two-time scorer, describing the outlook.

Löw will change staff. Toni Kroos returns to the starting XI after his yellow card suspension. There he and Ilkay Gündogan are supposed to ensure central stability. Antonio Rüdiger, however, is withdrawn due to his second yellow card. To Robin Koch – who was lifted to sixth place against Ukraine – Löw recognizes a new defensive hope. “I’m very impressed with Robin, you can tell very excited since he’s been with us,” Löw said. “He’s a player who quickly adapts to tasks. He is already an integral part of us. “

Löw looked a little puzzled when asked to justify things outside of his area of ​​responsibility. The national coach did not want to refer to criticism expressed by athletes from other sports such as basketball player Benjamin Lischka about the match which was taking place despite the five positive corona tests in the Ukrainian delegation.

“Basically I can understand people’s worries and thoughts – absolutely. I’m actually the wrong person to talk to. I don’t have this decision-making power, it’s the health department, UEFA, which does. The Bundesliga is also played, in the other leagues as well. We adhere to the guidelines. When the games are scheduled, we can’t stay at the hotel, ”Loew said.