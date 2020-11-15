Second victory for Ulm basketball players: 104: 76 against Bayreuth

Neu-Ulm (dpa) – The basketball players from ratiopharm Ulm also won the second Bundesliga match.

Coach Jaka Lakovic’s team defeated medi Bayreuth with 104: 76 (51:39) and have taken the lead so far. For Bayreuth it was the first defeat in the first game of the season.

In front of the empty stands, Ulm’s team were dominant from the start and after ten minutes were already twelve points ahead. The hosts had an appropriate response to every race in Upper Franconia and impressed with the balanced performance of their team. Six Ulm pros scored double digits at the end.

In the Lower Saxony duel, BG Göttingen beat the Braunschweig Lions 79:76 (40:45) after a catch-up race. In the middle of the third quarter, the guests were still leading by ten points, at the end Göttingen’s top scorer Luke Nelson (21 points) decided the game with a successful three-point throw.

Hakro Merlins Crailsheim won the first game of the season at Syntainics MBC Weißenfels with 84:66 (44:33). Trae Bell-Haynes with 23 points and Bogdan Radosavljevic with 19 points impressed the guests.

Due to positive corona cases, the game scheduled for Saturday between Brose Bamberg and the promoted Niners Chemnitz has been canceled.