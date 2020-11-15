In-Car Infotainment Market Registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026

Allied Analytics: The global in-car infotainment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Audi AG, Visteon Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Volkswagen Group.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-car infotainment market accounted for $11.14 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to garner $21.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and rise in use of cloud technology have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. However, increase in cost and lack of uninterrupted seamless connectivity hinder the market. On the contrary, the trend of connected car devices, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and the trend of connected car devices would open new opportunities in the coming future.

Request Report Sample PDF of In-Car Infotainment Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/709

The global in-car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of installation type, component, and geography. Based on installation type, the market is divided on the basis of OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the study period. However, the aftermarket segment dominated the market, holding the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of components, the market is categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-thirds of the total revenue. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The global in-car infotainment market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/709

Similar Reports We Have:

Automotive Electronics Market

Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive Software Market

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.