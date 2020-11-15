Automotive RADAR Market to Garner $7.68 billion by 2026

Allied Analytics: According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive radar market is expected to garner $7.68 billion by 2026. Following are some of the activities taking place across the globe.

The trend of automated and assisted driving has arrived and market players have taken various steps to offer safety and comfort in those vehicles. Novel technologies have arrived and sensors have been developed that cater to needs of passengers. Among those technologies, radar sensors prove be essential parts of autonomous vehicles when it comes to collection of data that can be analyzed and utilized to improve safety and comfort along with carrying out other functionalities. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been implemented in collaboration with radar sensors in automotive vehicles to offer insights and improve effectiveness.

Market players have adopted various strategies such as launch of new products and speeding up research and development activities to offer advanced products. From developing a smaller version of their chips to integrating various sensors to gain accurate data, market players have adopted the approach of innovation. Moreover, they have been joining hands with startups to combine expertise and develop better solutions. Different strategies have resulted in development of advanced products that meet regulatory requirements and the trend continues across the world. The market for automotive radar is gaining momentum with new products and collaborations for development of novel products.

Market players have been launching innovative products that are technologically advanced and offer enhanced capabilities than the products present in the market. Vayyar Imaging, one of the leaders in 4D radar imaging technology, released its 60GHz automotive-grade MIMO radar-on-chip (ROC). Catering to the global EU NCAP and US Hot-Car requirements, the firm offered this solution to provide entire functionality of its 79GHz reference-design. This solution provides insights regarding location, dimension, breathing pattern, and movement of people through implementation of 4D point-cloud VOXEL imaging. This high-resolution insight carries out the classification of environment of car. These insights are offered despite the hard weather conditions, bad lighting, or others.

Ian Podkamien, Director of Automotive Business Development at Vayyar, outlined that the company’s radar-on-chip is more advanced, robust, and cost-efficient as compared to other options. This leads to more effective and rapid interior sensor implementation. This sensor can be integrated easily into the current automotive framework, and it lessens the amount of wiring and number of sensors needed. The development of high-performance, high-resolution, and affordable solution that meets regulatory requirements is underway and new solutions will be released soon across the globe.

Continuing the trend of launch of new products, Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a leading player in the vision AI for in-vehicle scene understanding (ISU), announced its in-cabin sensor fusion AI. This sensor integrates radar, image, and thermal sensors for improvement of comfort and safety of motor vehicles. Following the integration of data, it is sent to AI processors for object detection, driver occupant monitoring, and other functions. The fusion AI can detect the number of occupants, body temperature, heartbeat, their activities, and others. This data enables a lot of comfort and safety use cases. One of the important applications is detection of baby left behind.

Modar Alaoui, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyeris, outlined that the company aims to enhance the in-cabin space understanding more than it achieved with vision. With this sensor, the firm combined various sensor technologies and obtained inferences by acquiring AI chips from its hardware partners. Real-time edge computing can be achieved with effectiveness and efficiency by consuming low power. The real-time data in combination with exterior perception data can improve safety and comfort. In comparison to solutions present today, this solution offers improved performance in monitoring drivers and passengers.

Market players have been taking major steps such as partnership for combining resources and developing better and innovative products. Electronic and lighting giant Hella partnered with the U.S. startup Oculii for development of scalable, high-performance radar solutions for autonomous and assisted driving. This partnership is aimed at combining technological know-how and expertise for developing and industrialization of radar sensors. Oculi developed the Virtual Aperture Imaging Software for improving the performance of radar sensors by improving accuracy, information quantity, and range in a cost-effective manner. The Oculli software is expected to be integrated into 77GHz radar platform of Hella.

Dr. Steven Hong, the CEO of Oculii, highlighted that this partnership enables the startup to bring its software to the automotive sector and raise the bar for sensor technology to the whole new level. Frank Petznick, the member of the Electronics Executive Board at Hella, commented that the company aims to strengthen its position in radar sensors by collaboration with the startup. The technology is expected to improve the performance of its radar products and provide sustainable support for driver assistance functions and automated driving.

