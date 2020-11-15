The German national football team in the individual examination

Leipzig (AP) – With 3: 1 (2: 1), the German national football team won in Leipzig in the Nations League game against Ukraine.

Here is the DFB team in the individual review:

Neuer: With the 95th international game, the captain equalized Sepp Maier as a record keeper. Powerless to 0: 1. Then three lucky times when Zinchenko, Marlos and Junior Moraes hit the post.

Ginter: Gladbach’s man has long been alien to his right-back position. Then prepared Werner’s 3-1. Fits more in the center.

Süle: Completely challenged after the Corona break. Unable to prevent Yaremchuk from going 0-1. But led Sintschenko’s shot at the post (52nd).

Rüdiger: defensive performance which can be extended. Dared a long-range shot (27.). After a tactical foul, he saw the yellow – blocked against Spain.

Max: After his debut against the Czech Republic he was allowed to play again. Before the 0-1, he did not clear well. I continued to put pressure on the left.

Koch: Löw’s surprised man in the position of injured Kimmich. At 0: 1 not in the picture. But strongly initiated the door to 2-1.

Goretzka: The Munich man changed the game. Conquered the ball before 1: 1, then served Sané after the counterattack. He also artistically prepared Werner’s header. Very dynamic, he was just unlucky.

Gündogan: Gave the Depth Marbles Dispenser as a replacement for the Hanging Kroos. He initiated the third goal with a lead.

Sané: The Bayern striker started by losing the ball. But then it was there, as in the seamless plane to even out 1: 1 in the far corner.

Gnabry: The attacker struggled in tight spaces. Blocked after a hacking model by Sané (60th). Shot high above shortly after.

Werner: The Chelsea striker was able to celebrate his 14th and 15th international goals at his former workplace. Of course, he was a match winner.

Brandt: The man from Dortmund has come in the finals for Werner. The goalkeeper parried his sharp shot from an acute angle (79th).

Waldschmidt: The attacker arrived late for Sané (86th).