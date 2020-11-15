Trump supporters protest in Washington

Washington (AP) – Several thousand supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gathered in central Washington on Saturday to support him. They shouted slogans like “Four more years!” and “We want Trump!”.

The outgoing president, who still does not recognize his electoral defeat, waved them to an armored vehicle on the way to the golf course. He had promised the day before to be able to go to the demonstrators and greet his fans.

The event was called “Million MAGA March”, based on Trump’s campaign motto “Make America Great Again”. His spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany then spoke on Twitter of a million attendees, while observers and media ratings ranged from a few thousand to a good 10,000. Trump himself announced that there were. hundreds of thousands. The Trump administration had already started its mandate by exaggerating the number of participants when it was inaugurated in January 2017.

A week ago, many more people celebrated on the streets of Washington when Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election was announced.

Washington Police have arrested ten participants in the Trump demonstration in the afternoon, mainly for violating gun rules, as reported by NBC television. After the event, there were occasional clashes between supporters and critics of the president in the city.

Speakers at the protest in Freedom Plaza, not far from the White House, followed Trump’s account that his victory was stolen from him by massive electoral fraud. They vowed to keep fighting and abused the media for wrongly declaring Biden the winner of the election. “Fox News is the enemy of the people!” Shouted one of the speakers in the crowd. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire channel has long been Trump’s in-house broadcaster – but has recently drifted away from him. The president has repeatedly called the media “enemies of the people”.

According to the calculations of the American media, Democrat Biden clearly won the presidential election. It therefore comes down to 306 votes from the electorate, 270 are needed for victory. During his victory in 2016, Trump was also able to attract exactly 306 voters to his side. In the United States, the president is not elected directly, but by voters who follow the results of elections in their states.

Trump recently spread rumors, among other things, that software used in the vote count converted the votes cast in his favor in favor of Biden. The program’s producer, election officials and several US government agencies rejected it. “Stop the flight!” Was the motto of the March of Trump supporters on Saturday.

The longest speech at the protest was given by newly-elected Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene. “The Democrats are no longer an American party,” she announced. One of the reasons for this is that they wanted to take their guns away from the Americans, Greene said. Now is the time to build a “grassroots army”.

Taylor Greene rose to prominence during the election campaign as a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The central claim of supporters of QAnon is that there is a conspiracy against US President Donald Trump deep within the US government apparatus. They also often claim that prominent Democratic Party politicians in the United States have been treated with hormones made from the blood of children.

Many of the protesters were not wearing masks. Trump had always said in his election campaign that the United States would soon be out of the woods in the pandemic. In addition, he has often pointed out that he himself had quickly overcome his Covid 19 disease – even though he had been treated with an antibody drug which was still experimental.

The corona situation in the United States is spiraling out of control. On Friday there was the next record with 184,514 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). More than 1,400 people have died.