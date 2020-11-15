Norway Nations League game canceled in Romania

Oslo (AP) – The Norwegian national football team’s match on Sunday in Romania has been called off due to a corona case in their own ranks.

The UEFA European Football Union announced this step on Saturday evening. Due to the positive test of rear Omar Elabdellaoui, local health authorities are demanding that the entire team be quarantined for ten days. The Norwegian football association NFF initially suspended the scheduled departure for the Nations League match in Bucharest on Saturday, but the cancellation followed.

According to a press release, a letter to the Ministry of Health read: “We and especially the players will lose the chance to qualify for the World Cup if we fail in the first round.” According to UEFA rules, Romania are expected to take the win as the Norwegian team will not participate. The UEFA Control Committee will now decide.

The players have been tested four times and all tests have been negative, according to the association. The team wanted to travel in their own charter bus and plane and live in isolation in the hotel in Romania. According to reports from Norwegian broadcaster NRK, health authorities have warned that players could be infected despite testing negative.