Spain only draw: record holder Ramos the tragic hero

Berlin (dpa) – Germany’s next Nations League opponent Spain leads the table in Group A4 despite a late goal for a draw.

Coach Luis Enrique’s team did not go over 1: 1 (0: 1) in the last group of Switzerland and fell to second place behind Germany. Remo Freuler scored for the Confederates (26th minute); Gerard Moreno, who had only recently been replaced, assured the guests at least one point with his late shot (89th).

Veteran Sergio Ramos has become a tragic hero at St. Jakob-Park: the veteran played his 177th international game for the Spanish national team, overtaking legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as the European record holder. But on his historic all-time day, he failed twice on a penalty (58th / 80th) against Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer. After 25 consecutive penalties, Ramos missed the point for the first time since 2013.

The DFB selection will fight for the group victory on the last day of the group next Tuesday (8:45 p.m.) in Sevilla against Spain. Three days after the surprising home defeat to Finland, world champion France was back on track in the competitive match against European champion Portugal: N’Golo Kante (54th) scored 1- 0 (0-0) in Lisbon for the team of coach Didier Deschamps against the Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the host of the competition. The French are the first team to qualify for the finals after their success against the first and the European champions.

After the 2-0 friendly defeat on Wednesday in Denmark, the Swedes did better against Croatia: Dejan Kulusevski (36th) and Marcus Danielson (45th + 2), who arrived later, scored 2-1 (2-0) in Solna. Goal against his failed camp (82nd), for Tre Kronor against the vice-world champion. Because Swedish selection coach Janne Andersson had tested positive, his assistant Peter Wettergren was on the sidelines again.