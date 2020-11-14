Langer lags behind despite his stroke of art – Johnson clearly ahead

Augusta (AP) – Former German golf champion Bernhard Langer fell back slightly on Matchday 3 of the 84th Masters.

The 63-year-old Anhausen played an average round of 73 at Augusta National Golf Club and slipped to a shared 36th place with a total of 214 strokes. On the green of the 16th hole, however, the oldest player in the field achieved a feat by putting the ball with a putt over 19 yards to win the stroke.

The only lead in the traditional major tournament was taken by American Dustin Johnson before the final round. The 36-year-old impressed on the par 72 course at Magnolia Lane with a solid 65 round and is clearly ahead of a line with a total of 200 strokes: Mexican Abraham Ancer, Australia’s Cameron Smith and the South- Korean Im Sungjae (all 204) must make up four strokes on Sunday.

Defending champion Woods, who sensational crowned his 2019 comeback with a Masters win, will have nothing to do with winning the US $ 11.5 million event after a round of 72, a total of 211 strokes and a 20th place. .

Langer had set another Masters record the day before when he made the cup as the oldest player in tournament history. The 1985 and 1993 Masters champion had already set a personal best Friday morning and finished the opening round which was called off Thursday with 68 strokes. In his 36 Masters opening rounds before that, he was only able to achieve this result in 1993 – the year of his second Masters triumph.

The Masters has been moved from April to November due to the corona pandemic. Spectators are not allowed on the golf course this year due to hygiene measures.