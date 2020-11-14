Löw-Elf on track thanks to Werner: Victory against Ukraine

Leipzig (dpa) – On his return to Leipzig, Timo Werner brought down the national football team after a difficult Corona test of patience in preparation for the group victory in the Nations League.

After hours of waiting for health authorities to be allowed to play, national coach Joachim Löw won goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s record-breaking match thanks to Werner’s double goal (33rd / 64th minute) against Ukraine 3-1 (2-1).

“We won the game against a good Ukrainian team and we can be generally satisfied. We wanted to get used to it a bit, we did very well, ”Löw told ZDF. In the first joint appearance of the starting XI in two years, the young turbo storm impressively demonstrated his precision.

Before Werner’s goals, Leroy Sané (23rd minute) equalized in a ghost match in the Red Bull Arena. Only Serge Gnabry remained of the trio without success this time. The guests, weakened by four positive corona tests after the confusion, had taken the lead thanks to Roman Yaremchuk (12th). The DFB-Elf was lucky with three hits in the second half (52nd / 75th / 81st).

At the end of the difficult Corona year, the DFB selection against Spain during the confrontation in Seville on Tuesday now has all the assets in hand. With the 1: 1 of the Spaniards (8 points) in Switzerland, the DFB-Elf (9) took the first place. After the relegation disaster of 2018, a draw is enough for the German team to retain first place and a perfect appearance in the Final Four in October 2021.

After much public criticism, this would also give Löw the hoped-for boost towards ME this summer. “It was a very difficult game. In the current situation, only one thing helps: wins, and we did it today, ”said Leon Goretzka. In Spain, defender Antonio Rüdiger is suspended after his second yellow card.

“Yesterday I felt a bit of uncertainty, but thank goodness it turned out the game could go,” said Loew, who watched the game in black gloves and white sneakers shortly before. kick off. DFB director Oliver Bierhoff said he was “understandably happy that we were able to play”.

DFB-Elf then showed their joy in playing – but were surprised by the early goal. Robin Koch and Philipp Max were taken by surprise, Bayern goalkeeper Neuer had no chance against Yaremchuk’s shot in his 95th international game. Neuer caught up with Sepp Maier, now 76, as a German goalkeeper.

Internationally inexperienced Koch and Max were allowed to work from the start. At the Freiburg leader, Löw surprised with a tactical turn and put the 24-year-old, who had convinced him in the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, sixth ahead of the four-way defense. Max was involved in the first two dangerous actions. Goretzka shot a template from the professional PSV Eindhoven (3rd), Eduard Sobol cleared a center for a corner (6th).

Löw had changed the starting XI to seven positions compared to the Czech Republic game, which also took place in Leipzig. But against the low-lying Ukrainians, the Germans had difficulty with the construction game and with the speed of their offensive actions.

The guests played with amazing confidence after their 1-0 lead, Sané’s compensation surprisingly dropped at this point. Goretzka won the ball against Alexander Zintschenko and tied Munich teammate Sané, who scored 1-1 with his first successful shot. For the 24-year-old, it was the first goal in the DFB shirt since June 2019 and the first after his cruciate ligament rupture.

In Goretzka’s case, the model seems to have been the one that solved the blockade. In tenth position, the 25-year-old was now the linchpin of the German game and was involved in almost every dangerous situation. With an artistic insert with an outstretched leg, he took a Koch flank and served Werner, who could steer a short distance. After the slight initial difficulties, DFB-Elf were now in control – only the yellow card for Rüdiger clouded the mood a bit. The Chelsea defender committed a tactical foul against Yaremchuk (29th).

After the change it was again the Ukrainians who put the emphasis – but this time without any consequences. Niklas Süle deflected a shot from Zintschenko, and the post saved the defeated newcomer (52nd). And once again the Löw team showed a reaction.

Sané was pushed back (57th), on a shot blocked by Werner, the hosts unsuccessfully demanded a penalty with his hand (58th). Gnabry had two bad luck in the final (60th / 61st) before Werner scored 3-1 after good preparatory work from Gündogan and Matthias Ginter. Neuer & Co. was lucky that Marlos (75th) and Junior Moraes (82nd) ​​only reached the post.