Löwen continues to be the leader of handball: clear victory against Lemgo

Mannheim (AP) – Rhein-Neckar Löwen maintained their lead in the handball Bundesliga with a sovereign victory of 26:18 (14: 9) over TBV Lemgo Lippe.

The Mannheimers are 14: 2 points ahead of defending champion THW Kiel (10: 2), who is due to compete at Bergischer HC on Sunday. The guest performance of finalist SG Flensburg-Handewitt (10: 2) at Füchsen Berlin, which was also scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to another crown case in the capital.

In front of empty rows, Rhein-Neckar Löwen controlled the game from the start and gained a five-goal cushion after a good quarter of an hour at 9: 4. Even in the second half, the home side, where the goalkeeper Nikolas Katsigiannis stood out with many saves, always kept control. The winner’s best pitcher was left winger Uwe Gensheimer with five goals.

Even without national goalkeeper Johannes Bitter, who had tested positive for the corona virus like three DHB colleagues after the international match week, TVB Stuttgart came against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf for a surprisingly clear 31:26 victory. (15: 9). With ten hits, Viggo Kristjansson was the leading pitcher for the Swabians, who climbed to second place with 11: 5 points for at least one night. The Eulen Ludwigshafen were submitted to HC Erlangen at 26:30 (13:15) and remain on a relegation zone.