Microsoft could slow down Windows 10 updates at year-end, rumor has it

Microsoft continues to distribute Windows 10 version 20H2 to PCs that have not yet received the update. Recently, the Redmond giant was forced to fix a series of bugs reported by users who received the update in the first phase.

However, everything indicates that the company could end up “putting on the brakes” and slowing down Windows 10 updates this year. According to more recent rumors, Microsoft will no longer provide the well-known C and D optional updates, which are typically released on the third and fourth week of every month.

Of course, the company must continue to distribute traditional monthly security updates. The move should only target optional items because the Microsoft building is running “with minimal activity” in Redmond.

While Microsoft does not confirm the veracity of the rumor, the holiday season is approaching. In addition, the reduction in classroom activities coincides with the second wave of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the United States.

Earlier this year, Microsoft halted optional updates over fears that remote working could cause unexpected errors on users’ PCs. Now, with the increase in coronavirus cases in Washington state, the scenario is likely to repeat itself.

Despite the possible discontinuation of optional updates, Microsoft continues to work on the popular Windows 10X. Therefore, market sources believe that the software’s schedule will not be hampered by the new phase of social isolation at company headquarters.