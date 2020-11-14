New level with Maier: 95th international match against Ukraine

Sports

Leipzig (AP) – Manuel Neuer caught up with Sepp Maier as a German goalkeeper. The FC Bayern Munich goalkeeper will play his 95th international match for the national football team against Ukraine in the evening in Leipzig.

Maier, 76, has made the same number of appearances in the DFB jersey so far. Neuer made his debut on June 2, 2009 in a 7-2 victory over the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old managed to secure the only record with his 96th international game at the end of the year in Sevilla against Spain.

The ten German goalkeepers with the most international matches:

Goaltender

* Games for RDA selection

