2020 elections: TSE should test mobile voting this Sunday

In addition to allowing voters to orient themselves and justify their vote via the e-Título application, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has confirmed the first test of voting by smartphone. The novelty is part of the project called “Elections of the Future”.

According to TSE President Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, the agency’s intention is to turn voting in Brazil into a fully digital process using smartphones.

To do this, more than 30 tech companies must work in different polling stations to test their platforms with volunteer voters:

Every two years we have to replace 20% of the ballot boxes. It costs R $ 700 million and is stormy and legal tender. I hope to eliminate this cost and the administrative inconvenience – Luís Roberto Barroso.

This Sunday (15), the tests should be carried out at the polling stations located in the cities of São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Valparaíso (GO). Voters wishing to participate will receive a fictitious voter registration card, an access code and a QR Code leading to the voting platform.

The Certisign company answered the call from the TSE and explains that the vote is produced and encrypted on the voter’s own device, which receives a digital signature. It is then sent to the cloud, where it is stored and protected by encryption.

Commenting on the issue, Marcelo Camara, the company’s head of artificial intelligence, said the technology was designed for smartphones because it is already in use in countries like Estonia:

Safety doesn’t compare; it all depends on the context and the application. But in this case, we can say that this technology is as safe as an electronic ballot box.