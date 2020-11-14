Cottbuser Levy also wins gold at Keirin

Plovdiv (dpa) – Track cyclist Maximilian Levy also won the title from Keirin at the European Championships in Plovdiv after his success in the sprint.

The 33-year-old from Cottbus won at the Kolodrum velodrome ahead of Denis Dmitriew of Russia and Sotirios Bretas of Greece. For Levy, it was the third European title in his favorite discipline after 2013 and 2017. In 2009, Levy was also world champion in Keirin. Levy is the only German player in Bulgaria, but with his two gold medals he broke the German team’s record in 2019. A year ago in Apeldoorn, Franziska Brauße from Eningen won the only medal in gold in single pursuit.

Like the Netherlands and France, the Federation of German Cyclists did not send a team to Bulgaria after the Robert Koch Institute classified the country as a risk zone almost two years ago. weeks after that the number of corona infections increased dramatically.