Austria closes – full lockdown from Tuesday

Vienna (dpa) – Austria will enter a so-called lockdown for just under three weeks from Tuesday due to the threat of health system overload. As with the onset of the Corona crisis in the spring, most stores and schools have to close.

Leaving a private living space is only allowed for compelling reasons such as meeting basic needs, work, helping relatives, for example, and outdoor recreation. The government around Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the measures on Saturday in Vienna.

“Even though no one wants a second lockdown, the second lockdown is the only way we can be sure it will work,” Kurz said. The restrictions apply from midnight on Tuesday and are expected to end on December 6. Exit restrictions must be re-approved every ten days by the main committee of Parliament.

Stores for daily needs, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, pharmacies and banks, remain open. Schools must switch to distance education. However, like kindergartens, they should provide care when needed. If possible, employees should work from home.

Private meetings are limited to a partner, close relatives or caregivers. People who live alone should choose one person to be in contact with, Kurz asked. “My urgent request for the next few weeks is: don’t meet anyone! Each social contact is one too many ”.

The goal is to be able to reopen schools and businesses on December 7. “The more people stick to what is given here, the longer this state of affairs will last,” Kurz stressed. This is how you can save Christmas.

Gastronomy, tourism as well as cultural and leisure facilities have been closed in Austria since November 3. Exit restrictions previously enforced from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. However, the number of infections initially continued to increase during the first half of November. As of Friday, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days was 554.2, in some areas even as high as 850.

The target value for new infections within seven days is less than a tenth of the current value, Kurz pointed out. Authorities are now unable to trace 77% of new infections. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) said that statistically every person infected with corona is currently infecting 1.2 other people. This so-called reproduction number must be reduced to 0.9 – then 10 sick people would theoretically infect 9 people.

Anschober warned that the healthcare system was reaching its limits in many areas. “So we need an emergency stop and really immediately,” he said. The braking distance – the time to lasting downsizing – is two weeks.

Hospitals are already facing the limit, as the country’s largest intensive care doctor again warned on Saturday. “If the set were to increase at this rate in the next few days, we will be faced with a triage situation,” said the president of the Austrian Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, Klaus Markstaller. Doctors would then have to choose which patients can be treated in intensive care.

But how could the situation develop so badly again? Have there been any failures? There was a heated argument over this on Saturday. The government has repeatedly stressed that it wants to prevent a lockdown by all means. Health Minister Anschober practically ruled out such strict measures almost exactly a month ago. “I can’t imagine that at all,” he told ORF on October 11. This is only possible before a complete collapse of the health system. “Thank goodness we are miles away from that,” he said at the time.

Opposition parties have now accused the government of losing control. “From now on, all Austrians are receiving the bill for the failure of the federal government to manage,” said Social Democratic leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner. The government neglected contact tracing and left federal states and hospitals to their own in preparing intensive care units.

The closure of schools remained a major point of contention. According to media reports, the Corona expert commission ruled against it on Thursday. The Federal Chancellery supported the measures. Schools must remain open, Rendi-Wagner stressed. Liberal Neos Party President Beate Meinl-Reisinger has announced that she will review legal proceedings due to school closures.

“Open schools were our goal because we are convinced of the value of education and of the social function of schools,” Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) said on Saturday. But the situation is precarious and health is a priority. “Schools are not the engines of infection, but neither are they free from infection.” Schools and teachers are better prepared for closings than in the spring.