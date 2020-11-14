iPhone 12 Mini: disassembly confirms battery reduction to fit all parts

Launched with a focus on the public looking for a compact smartphone, the new iPhone 12 Mini is already available for pre-order in some countries. This week, the iFixit team released the first teardown of the Apple device.

The first highlight is the engineering work of the Cupertino giant, which has strived to accommodate so many components in such a small space. The thicker 5G antenna featured in the iPhone 12 Mini is one example.

Equipped with a 5.4-inch screen, the iPhone 12 Mini attracts attention by having two cameras. IFixit commented that it is “impressive” that Apple has been able to accommodate both sensors without reducing the size of the internal module.

Another detail commented on by iFixit is that Apple may have even done a good job of assembling the iPhone 12 Mini, but it was achieved by sacrificing a critical component: the battery.

Apple has reduced the battery capacity and this is noticeable by the size of the component. Either way, iFixit was surprised to see that the Taptic engine is even more “full bodied” on the iPhone 12 Mini.

For now, full details of the smartphone have not been released. This is because the guys at iFixit decided to split the iPhone 12 Mini teardown into two parts.

Analysts considered the device a curious case, as there are many rooms in an extremely tight space. So the teardown will have a part dedicated only to internal components, something that should include the 5G antenna.