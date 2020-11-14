Demos against corona measurements in several cities

Once again, people are demonstrating against the Corona measures in several cities. In Frankfurt, the police use water cannons – first against counter-demonstrators, then to break through a “side-thinking” rally.

Frankfurt / Karlsruhe / Regensburg (dpa) – In several German cities, criticism of the Corona state measures took to the streets again on Saturday. There were larger protests in Karlsruhe and Regensburg, for example.

During a “side-reflection” demonstration in Frankfurt am Main, police used water cannons against counter-demonstrators who opposed the protest march. The last gathering of the “side thinkers” in central Frankfurt was then halted by officials after a short time due to hygiene violations. A water cannon was also used. A police spokesperson said participants did not meet prescribed distances from each other and mask requirement despite their request.

About 300 people participated in the counter-demonstration. They were standing at several intersections. Among other things, we could see a banner with the inscription “The Right to Land” as well as Antifa symbols. Police cleared intersections twice using water cannons. Officials also occasionally used batons on Saturday afternoon to pave the way for the demonstration of around 600 “side thinkers” against the corona restrictions. Police said officials were attacked.

Even when the ‘side reflection’ rally was halted, the water cannon was used briefly, as many people did not leave the area despite their request. After that, the crowd slowly dissolved. The city had imposed extensive requirements.

In Bavaria, around 1,000 people demonstrated against various corona measures in Regensburg and Aichach, as police reported. In Regensburg, the police had to refuse several people because the maximum number of participants set by the authorities had been reached. There have been several reports, including breaches of the mask requirement and alleged false medical certificates, a spokesperson said. In addition, one case is investigated due to an attack on a police officer and another due to an insult.

In Karlsruhe, up to 1000 people gathered for a demonstration of ‘lateral thinking’. According to police, there were loud discussions during the protest. Overall, however, the event was peaceful. Participants demonstrated without masks, but from a distance. Police did not record any major violations of the minimum distance of 1.50 meters at the demonstration site itself. Walking there and at the entrance, however, she recorded over 200 violations by late afternoon. About 130 people also gathered for a counter-demonstration.

In the town of Aurich in East Frisia, according to initial police estimates, around 150 participants took to the streets in a demonstration organized by the “lateral thinking” alliance. It was calm and peaceful, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon. At the same time, counter-demonstrators gathered in the town’s market square.

A week ago in Leipzig, a rally of opponents of corona measures got out of hand.