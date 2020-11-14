Vivo Y12s launched with Helio P35, 5000 mAh battery and low price

While expanding its operations across Europe and testing a new proprietary interface, the maker of vivo has announced a new mid-size smartphone in China. According to the company, the device should offer good value for those on a tight budget.

Featuring a 6.51 inch IPS LCD display, the new vivo Y12 has HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The 8 MP front camera is located inside the notch in the shape of a drop.

Seeking to offer good performance, the middleman hits the market with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which works with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. If necessary, the user can further increase the memory by using a MicroSD card.

Now when it comes to the cameras, the rear has two sensors. The primary lens is 13 MP (f / 2.2), while the secondary lens is for the depth effect with an additional 2 MP (f / 2.4).

Finally, the device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. In addition, it comes out of the box in Android 10 under the FunTouch OS interface.

The vivo Y12s is a dual SIM device, uses a MicroUSB connector, has a P2 port for headphones and a digital player attached to the side.

Sold in Hong Kong and Vietnam, the new vivo Y12 was announced in black and blue. The official introductory price is around US $ 142, around R $ 775 in direct conversion and without taking into account any Brazilian tax.

What did you think of the new Vivo Y12s?