Sony Xperia 1 II: technical data does not make top phone | Practical video

I miss Sony phones in Brazil, right girl? We all do, which is why even as we go overseas, we’re still curious about what new things Sony Mobile is still launching.

One of them is the Sony Xperia 1 II, which will actually be called the Xperia One Mark Two, like the cameras in the Alpha line. A strange name, but that device look that makes you sigh. Are the photos good? Does the performance please? How about removing those doubts from our practice here at TudoCelular.com.

Rumors 05 Nov

Curiosity 05 Jun

practical index

Design and construction

As much as it has had the same straighter lines for years, Sony stands out among other manufacturers who have adhered to a more rounded footprint. This look makes the Sony Xperia 1 II imposing, elegant and serious, even original.

No curved screen, no rear panels for the optics, no bright colors and favor sober and slightly industrial lines. The longer shape provides that remote control effect, but the footprint pleases the narrow width and low weight, as well as good balance on the device. It is water resistant with IP68 certification, constructed with double sided Gorilla Glass, with aluminum body and edges.

Special details include two stereo speakers placed precisely between the edge and the glass, a fingerprint sensor on the side next to the power button, and a dedicated physical camera button.

The edges are straight, the camera module is a bit protruding and nothing on the front notches: Sony just keeps the old top bar housing the camera, giving a balanced face with the chin the same size below.

Screen and sound

Multimedia in a quintessential multimedia tool like the smartphone means a lot, and in this smartphone it seems flawless.

The main protagonist is the screen, a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 4K definition and 21: 9, HD.BT.2020 and 10-bit aspect ratio. Like others from Sony, it’s an oversized screen, since for our eyes it is impossible to distinguish the pixel density and we hardly appreciate the full quality of color reproduction, but it is a fact. that Sony has here.

The software is important here, and it is possible to choose different calibrations of the display, including a “Creation mode”, which offers a natural and faithful visual of colors, ideal for reviewing photos or videos for professional purposes.





But the excitement is gone when we not only realize that this isn’t a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display and external readability isn’t the best due to a spike. not too high brightness and a slow light sensor.

The audio part also seems to be well taken care of in all aspects. We have P2 connection with DAC, high resolution bluetooth streaming, and some software technologies, such as DSEE Ultimate for improving low resolution audio quality, 360 Reality with Tidal for circular sound and Dolby Atmos for visual content.

In our first tests, the audio experience was excellent, especially with the stereo speakers on the front of the device, which provide full-bodied and deep sound, although not particularly powerful.

Equipment

The Sony Xperia 1 II has in hardware a set with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset accompanied by 256 GB of space and 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, the best set for this year. We still need the final results of our standardized tests, but according to our Italian partners HDblog, that leaves nothing to be desired.

Performance is excellent, no choking and even heavy tasks are taken care of without major issues. Games aren’t a problem either, any title goes well.

On hot summer days, you might experience rear overheating when using the camera, and the same happened when uploading 2GB video to YouTube and using it with maximum screen brightness.





The heat is dissipated directly from the rear, which probably helps manage temperatures, but it’s not pleasant in the perception of touch, how inferior the Xperia 1 II is to some rivals equipped with a chamber. steam.

In terms of connectivity, it is complete and updated with WiFi 6 ax and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as advanced LPPDDR5 memories for RAM and UFS 3.0 for storage. There is of course the presence of 5G and NFC. We had some problems with signal reception, but it can vary. Light sensor and proximity sensor are not working well and have failed repeatedly.

Cameras

The Xperia 1 II goes with everything when it comes to cameras, although it doesn’t have any numbers that fill your eyes. There are three rear cameras in classic configuration and 12 MP sensors.

Sony IMX557: 12 megapixel main camera with f / 1.7 aperture Sony IMX363: 12 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture ISOCELL S5K3T2: 12 megapixel telephoto camera with f / 2.4 aperture ISOCELL S5K4H7: 8 megapixel front camera f / 2.0 aperture

Sony offers a classic photo application as well as two other applications for taking photos and videos in “professional” mode. Both allow you to change the main settings available on a smartphone, but there are some aspects to be desired.

The photo application allows you to manage times, ISO, white balance. You can take pictures in S, P, M with shutter, shutter and manual priority. In fact, in all three you can only do one thing: adjust the beats and the ISO, with variations.

The biggest limit is always the same: on a smartphone, you cannot yet vary the aperture. So let’s say the app is useful for long exposure shots at night, or if you are using an external ND filter on the lens attached to the body.

The Cinema Pro app is dedicated to videos, and Sony has made some pretty incomprehensible choices. Only in this app you can make videos in 4K at 60 fps, but only in 21: 9 aspect ratio and only with the main sensor, not being able to switch from one sensor to another.

The zoom will always be digital and does not explore other camera lenses. To make the videos, you must create a “project” in which all the clips will be made with the same format, very heavy. HDR only works in FullHD, stabilization can only be changed when you are not shooting.

Other settings can also only be made before shooting begins, including calibrating exposure in another area, bursting or underexposed areas without being able to do anything but stop shooting and moving. It’s weird.

The quality of the photo convinces in automatic mode, the colors are always balanced, there is no forced sharpness and the focus is always precise thanks to the 3D TOF sensor. The image reliability of the Xperia 1 II is excellent.

There is a portrait mode, but it performs very poorly, uses the main sensor, and creates a sharp, unreal blur, although the subject is properly cropped. Night mode is automatic and works well, it doesn’t exaggerate the details as it usually does with the corresponding functions in other products. Selfies are good, although low resolution inevitably limits the level of detail. Here too, the portrait mode leaves something to be desired.

In the videos, the results are consistent, without any technical limitation. Overall, the quality of the images is very convincing and the audio capture is also excellent.

Drums

Speaking of autonomy, the 4000 mAh battery has an interesting lifespan, although we still need our standardized tests to have concrete figures.

The duration, as in any cell phone, will depend on the conditions of use, the screen being the most impacting element, especially when you are at maximum brightness outdoors.

HDblog managed to finish a day of moderate use with 5 hours of active screen. The smart charging mode is interesting and only finishes charging the battery to 100% near the time you wake up, overcharging the battery less. The charger in the box is 18W, a decent wattage, and it also has 11W wireless charging.

System

So far, so good, but we have the first big stumbling block, and it stays in the software. Android is 10, but there are a lot of software bugs, a lot. The exclusive double-window open command doesn’t work through the notification bar, and is also hampered when activated from the side button, replacing basic Android multitasking.

The camera interface does not rotate with the phone, you cannot shoot videos at 60 fps except in Cinema Pro mode, and in this mode the automatic electronic shutter time settings do not work.

The display blinks when turned on and does so at random. We had crashes and freezes in several apps, from GPS not activating in Google Maps to Chrome not wanting to open.

The interface offered by Sony is simple, practically a stock version of Android with a few extras in screen settings and audio adjustment, in addition to the special side button functions. There is a feature set that is activated with a double tap on the outer edge of the screen, but it is almost useless as it activates when it shouldn’t and doesn’t activate when needed.

Final considerations

Sony brought the Xperia 1 II for $ 1,199, roughly R $ 6,500 converted. It is obviously a very high price, which would be much higher if he came here. If you really want to buy one, it will have to be through your own import.

As all of your competitors arrive at similar values, it is a justified decision to be premium. It is a sleek, beautiful and well-made smartphone and is able to offer excellence in areas such as the audio screen, soon after in very messy software and some options that leave more than doubts.

The screen is impressive, but it lacks the special details that decide to buy, like super stabilized videos, 4K at 60 fps, a system with several exclusive features, among others.

Do you miss Sony smartphones here too? What did you think of this new flagship of Japanese society? Leave your opinion in the comments! I will stay here and until next time!

The Sony Xperia 1 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.